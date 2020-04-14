PUBG Mobile Season 13 Skins: Royale Pass rewards, emotes, cosmetics & more

Season 13 is just around the corner, and some awesome new skins are coming with it.

PUBG Mobile is a little over a month out from Season 13, but thanks to new leaks, we now know some of the things that are on the way.

Let’s take a look at the leaked content from Season 13, and most importantly, the new skins.

Royale Pass

The Royale Pass allows players to unlock a ton of content

The Season 13 Royale Pass has a ton of great unlockable content for just 600 UC (roughly $10).

Much like the other seasons’ Royale Passes, it will include character skins, gun skins, emotes, currency and more.

Speaking of new skins…

New skins

Season 13 brings some exciting new skins, image credit to The Golden Pan

The biggest new leak has confirmed some awesome new skins coming in Season 13.

The first new skin is a set of armor that resembles the Power Rangers, available in blue and red. They’re named Flash and Lava Superman respectively.

The second new skin is tribal themed armor, complete with a ram skull mask.

These new skins break up the monotony of previous season rewards nicely. The hardest part will be choosing between them.

Gun skins

Don’t be fooled, new toy gun skins will still be just as strong as default guns

There are three new gun skins to come with Season 13’s Royale Pass. Two of these skins take inspiration from Legos, adding a blocky texture to guns.

The Vector and P92 pistol will be receiving the Lego-style skins. The AUG will receive a different kind of new skin.

Season 13 theme

The theme around PUBG Mobile’s Season 13 is Toys Playground.

This explains the Power Ranger-style armor. It also explains LEGO-styled gun skins.

This fun departure from the standard PUBG Mobile look is a welcomed sight.

Emotes

PUBG Mobile is nothing without expressive emotes. Season 13 has you covered.

Some of the new emotes include the famous Vulcan salute from Star Trek, a Ric Flair-like beg and fall, the Cossack dance Hopak, and a good old-fashioned handstand.

All of these emotes are great for bragging against opponents. But they’re just as good for spamming before the game for laughs.

Other content

Season 12’s Royale Pass included several cosmetic items beyond skins

On top of these more important changes come plenty of minor things.

There will be new avatars, new frames, new voices, new map updates, and a new character.