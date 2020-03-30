3 FPS Titles To Help You Survive Lockdown: PUBG, Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege & more

As everyone is stuck indoors, you most likely have A LOT

more time to dig into some new games.

Some of the greatest games on the market are First Person Shooters or FPS. Here we’ll cover the 3 best titles you should get your hands on during the lockdown.

If you're looking for some co-op games for you and a ‘Quarantine Buddy’ to get stuck into check out our other article here.

Each game takes a different twist on the FPS genre so should keep you busy for the next few weeks/months!

Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six is a competitive 5v5 first-person shooter. It is currently one of the biggest competitive shooters on the market to date.

BREACH AND CLEAR - Fight with friends to defeat the otherteam using co-ordinated tactics!

It’s considered a mix of CS:GO’s precision and aim, with

League of Legend’s abilities and characters, with a focus on ultra-realism.

READ MORE: Rainbow Six Siege: This Week in Siege! Pro League Sets, Golden gun Game Mode, Headgear, Uniform, Meta Changes & more

If that doesn’t interest you, I don’t know what will! Don’t be scared off by the word ‘competitive’ as it’s ranked system allows you to pair up with players of similar skill level as you.

This is definitely a game for those who want a new challenge and want to test their mettle against others in the community.

READ MORE: Rainbow Six Siege: Your PS4 and Xbox discs will work on next-gen devices – PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross-Gen Matchmaking, Backwards Compatibility & more

To read more about the latest Rainbow Six news, click here!

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS has become a staple of the gaming world.

99 vs 1 - Fight in this Battle Royale to come out on top!

PUBG can be considered the first big battle royale to hit the mainstream gaming community, at one point it had an all-time peak of over 3.2 million players!

With games like Fortnite and Apex Legends on the scene, PUBG has got its fair share of competition. Although, this has been great for the state of the game.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12: Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, The Golden Pan & more

This has caused the developers to push to keep their game in the running, and PUBG is now a completely different experience to what it was 3 years ago.

With new maps, game modes and progression now is a great time to get your hands on PUBG! It’s available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has grown into something fantastic! From a rocky start with little content to an RPG you can’t put down.

BECOME LEGEND - Whether you enjoy PvE or PvP, this isthe game for YOU!

Destiny is a somewhat open-world MMORPG. The current update adds another great story to the Destiny universe.

Although the new emphasis on story is great, the main focus

is on character progression. This involves improving gear weapons and other

abilities available.

READ MORE: Best Xbox One Games of the decade: Destiny, Witcher 3 & more

Choose a class and jump in to tackle Strikes, Raids and other activities including some great PvP game modes.