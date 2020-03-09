header decal
09 Mar 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Skins: Rewards, cosmetics, bonuses, & more

Look the part this season with the new cosmetics. What skin will you choose?

Season 12 Royale Pass

The sensation that is PUBG Mobile is heating up.

PUBG Mobile's Season 12 has kicked off. The Royale Pass is available now. To get a discount before you buy it, check out our advice here.

There are plenty of rewards to be had in the latest season of PUBG Mobile, especially if you like to stand out from the crowd.

The skins & cosmetics you can unlock in the new Royale Pass are well worth the money.

Let's take a look!

Season 12 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass skins

WHICH ONE: It's a tough choice when it comes to which skin to use

There are some truly awesome cosmetics and skins to use this season.

We have snapshots of the best!

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass car

SUNDAY DRIVING: Take the squad for a ride

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass critical hit

HEARTBREAKER: Crit your foes

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass frame

FRAMED: Show off with this one

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass ornament 1

HOLD YOUR HORSES: A unique unicorn ornament!

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass plane

DROP IN: Spice up your plane ride

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass skin 1

PUNK UP: Fight hard with this unique look

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass skin 2

MEOW: Pounce on your enemies

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass skin 3

FEARSOME: Look the part with this skin

