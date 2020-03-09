PUBG Mobile Season 12 Skins: Rewards, cosmetics, bonuses, & more

The sensation that is PUBG Mobile is heating up.
PUBG Mobile's Season 12 has kicked off. The Royale Pass is available now. To get a discount before you buy it, check out our advice here.
There are plenty of rewards to be had in the latest season of PUBG Mobile, especially if you like to stand out from the crowd.
The skins & cosmetics you can unlock in the new Royale Pass are well worth the money.
Let's take a look!
Season 12 Royale Pass
WHICH ONE: It's a tough choice when it comes to which skin to use
There are some truly awesome cosmetics and skins to use this season.
We have snapshots of the best!
SUNDAY DRIVING: Take the squad for a ride
HEARTBREAKER: Crit your foes
FRAMED: Show off with this one
HOLD YOUR HORSES: A unique unicorn ornament!
DROP IN: Spice up your plane ride
PUNK UP: Fight hard with this unique look
MEOW: Pounce on your enemies
FEARSOME: Look the part with this skin