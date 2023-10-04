The BEST Sports Games on PS5

2023 is the year for many new releases of Sports games being released through the summer months all the way through into winter. With PS5 graphics being maximised by these amazing games, we have a lot of new titles to share!

So without further of do, why don't we dive right into all of the biggest sports titles of the year available on PS5!

FC 24

FC 24 is one of the most recent sports titles to be officially released with the new game out on 29 September 2023. This is EA's first title moving away from the FIFA franchise as they now look to create history with EA FC.

The addition of Evolutions has been a breath of fresh air for Ultimate Team allowing players to upgrade cards in the game for the first time, letting players to really create their 'Ultimate Team'. Women joining the franchise also adds more life to the game with more options for cards and squad-building opportunities, the game feels more complete!

Madden 24

The new title of Madden was released on 15 August 2023 with a more dynamic approach to the game. Superstar mode returns replacing Face of the Franchise giving players a new and authentic feel to the game!

Season 2 is just around the corner for Madden 24 with a special reveal coming out soon the hype for this title is at a high!

NBA 2K24

With the latest title of NBA 2K24 released on 8 September 2023, this title has lived up to the expectations on its 25th anniversary!

MyCAREER has been a hit once again with NBA 2K as it is one of its most popular modes giving players freedom to grow up the ranks with their own pro and create a legacy!

F1 23

Released on 16 June 2023, F1 23 has lived up to expectations with the game feeling more responsive and on track decisions being more realistic this game has been a hit!

The new mode, F1 World is a first step towards F1 Ultimate Team combining Grand Prix, Time Trial, online multiplayer, and last year’s divisive F1 Life into a single mode! This alone is worth a try!

Gran Turismo 7

GT7 had its latest update in September 2023 adding new cars to the game. Gran Turismo 7 is an outstanding game with top-class graphics, sound effects, and just the overall feel of the game being perfect, this is a must-try!

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this game does not disappoint with Gran Turismo 7 being one of the best games of the year!

