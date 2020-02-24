PUBG Mobile S11 End date: When does S12 start? Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, The Golden Pan & more

The end of PUBG Mobile Season 11 is coming up!

With this, there are many changes coming to the game including rewards weapons, vehicles and skins.

The mobile port of PUBG has excelled on its own, becoming its own title and creating its own fan base by creating a different reward system and cosmetics

Are you excited for Season 12 of PUBG Mobile?

The Seasons in PUBG Mobile are usually much shorter than the seasons in the PC version, usually lasting around 8 weeks.

With Season 11 starting on the 10th January, we can expect to see Season 12 starting sometime around the start of March.

However, there is still the possibility we see a delay to the release of the game due to bug fixes or issues with the new version of the game.

Hopefully, this won’t be the case and we’ll see Season 12 released very shortly!

Rewards

With the new season, we’ll be getting a new battle pass which will introduce lots of new content and cosmetics.

Like most season/battle pass’ there will be a free path and a paid path. You will be able to receive content on both.

However, the paid path will have a lot more cosmetics locked behind its paywall.

Alongside this, we may see more challenges for people to completed to unlock new skins and cosmetics.

There will also be crates and other cosmetics players can unlock through the in-game currency.

There have been some leaks which we are likely to see as part of the battle pass, these being new crowns and backpacks each with their own ‘dragon’ theme.

New Cosmetics and Vehicles

Season 12 will hopefully introduce new vehicles for the players to get their hands on.

Fans have been wanting some faster vehicles to speed up the play of the game. Will we see this happen in the upcoming season?

We will also be receiving new character models to unlock with included clothes and voice lines!

There will be other cosmetics and features added throughout the season, we will have to wait for the release to find out what these are.

Other Features

A new Tactical map marker will be added to allow teams to tag objects on the map. This includes vehicles, weapons and crates.

There will also be a new Winter Mode!

Not only will this add a new winter wonderland, but it will also add a new game mode!

This will involve fighting through a snowstorm and reaching campfires and food to stay warm.

Will this twist on the original PUBG formulae keep the game feeling fresh and fun?