Rainbow 6 Quarantine Gameplay: Multiplayer, Gun Mechanics, Characters, Operators & more

With the growth in popularity of Rainbow 6: Siege over the last few years, fans are excited to get their hands on the next instalment from Ubisoft.

So far, we haven’t had much information regarding the details of the game, but the most recent trailer showed us that sinister forces are at play in the new game.

The title ‘Quarantine’ itself implies that something dangerous will need to be battled and contained.

Gameplay mechanics play a large part in the popularity of Siege, with gadgets, grenades and breaching items being the main elements of the game.

Continue reading for all the details we have.

Multiplayer

So far, there is little information regarding multiplayer.

However, we do know there will be a 3 player PvE (Player v Environment) mode.

THREE MUSKETEERS – fight alongside two other friends in Quarantine

We can expect this to be a ‘hoard mode’ style game mode. Interestingly, we’ve heard that the gadgets and abilities will still be the same in this mode.

READ MORE: Rainbow Six Siege: Update 1.80 – Localization, UI, Level design, & Animation fixes

We are excited to see how a group of three operators will work together, regarding their abilities.

What operator combination do you think will be the most effective?

Gun Mechanics

Gun mechanics and spray control are a massive factor when it comes to Rainbow Six.

JAGER MEISTER – Will the fan favourite Jager return in the next

Rainbow 6?

From a Dev update called ‘First Gameplay Details’ posted on the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel; we have heard the same gun mechanics from Siege will carry over to Quarantine.

READ MORE: Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow 6 & more franchises on offer

This will keep current veterans of the Rainbow Six franchise happy.

Current fans and veterans can jump straight into Quarantine and feel right at home. As well as this, we will see some familiar faces when playing Quarantine.

Characters

From the first and (currently) only trailer of Quarantine, we see two soldiers finding a wounded/infected player.

These characters are Ela And Vigil, two DLC characters currently playable in Rainbow Six: Siege.

STANDOFF – Who do you want to see return in Quarantine?

It seems we’ll see the return of multiple characters from Siege, as well as their gadgets and abilities.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: Release Date, Leaks, Images, Specs, Graphics, Design, Games, Price, Launch Titles & more

It will interesting to see how these characters adapt to the PvE environment.

Outbreak

A game mode called ‘Outbreak’ released on Rainbow Six: Siege on March 6 alongside Operation Chimera.

CHIMERA – Will the Operation Chimera Operators play

a role in the story of Quarantine

The Outbreak game mode was a 3 player PvE Game mode. Here, players would work together to fight through hoards of zombie-like creatures.

This sounds very similar to the gameplay info we already know about Quarantine.

READ MORE: E3 2020: Ubisoft’s games list – Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters & more

However, in Outbreak we were only able to pick from a restricted roster of operators, it sounds like Quarantine may include all of the operators we know of in Siege.