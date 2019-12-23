PUBG Mobile Season 11: Absolutely everything you need to know – release date, features, weapons, vehicles, skins, rewards, Royale Pass, leak news & more

PUBG Mobile‘s Season 11 update is on its way in just over a week, and it’s going to feature a whole horde of festive treats to celebrate the end of the decade!

Expect to see new vehicle skins, weapon finishes, parachutes, rewards and emotes – and that’s just to name a few of the cosmetics.

The Golden Pan has already shared some of the new emotes that will be available to Royale Pass subscribers, but there will be much more coming with the Season 11 update.

There is even an Ace Parachute with “S11” printed on top.

Release date

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will begin on January 5th, and with each season lasting around 2 months, you better get invested.

WATCH YOUR SIX: keep your eyes peeled and trust your senses, enemies are nearby

Each week there will be several missions made available for standard and elite players who have the Royal Pass.

New weapons

While most Season 11 additions appeal to the Royale Pass subscribers, there are new additions in the game that will be available to the masses.

BACK WITH A BANG: choose from a vast array of assault rifles, SMGs, sniper rifles and pistols

Those of you who play in Vikendi, there will be a new submachine gun called MP5K, which equips 9mm ammo and has a damage rating of 33 per bullet.

The MP5K will support all the usual attachments of an SMS (suppressor, extended mag, quickdraw mag, lower rail attachments and tactical stock).

There will also be a season 11-themed finish on the Kar98 – but with new skins for the SKS, M16A4, Uzi and Pan, why settle for that?

New vehicles

In addition, there will be a new mini SUV called Zima with a top speed of 115 km/h and a new snow bike that replaces the regular bike.

ZOOOOM: A new mini SUV – the Zima – will be being introduced in S11

If Vikendi is not your taste, watch out for a special attachment called ‘canted sight’.

This is one of the most awaited attachments in the game, which has been leaked on several occasions and finally making its way to PUBG Mobile.

The Canted Sight is a secondary scope that can be used in all weapons. This is helpful while seamlessly switching between two scopes during combat.

Introducing new companions

Interestingly, players will also get a new companion with the update.

COMPANY AT LAST: For players prone to getting a touch of the lonelies

It looks like players will have to feed their companion to keep it healthy.

The in-game use of the companion remains unknown at the moment.

