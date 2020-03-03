FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #12 OUT NOW all platforms – Copa Libertadores content, 17 new Star Heads & more

Mobile PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Start Date and Time: Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Update 1.17.0, Anniversary, Skins, Map, Royale Pass, Leaks, Trailer & more!

Season 12 finally has its start date – here’s what you need to know before dropping in.

by Ramzi Musa Mar 3, 2020
pubg mobile season 11 end season 12 start

PUBG Mobile Season 11 has been a massive success, but as with your epic kill-streak, all incredible things must come to an end.

Luckily, it’s been announced that PUBG Mobile Season 12 has its official start date!

It has been confirmed that Season 11 will end on 3 March, followed by the start of PUBG Mobile Season 12 on 9 March.

PUBG Mobile Season 12
VICTORY IS CALLING: Season 12 is set to be an explosive hit with fans

We’ll have all the news surrounding the upcoming Season for you right here, but in the meantime let’s check out what’s in store for us come March 6th.

Release date

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will release on 9 March 2020. Each Season lasts roughly two months, so we can expect Season 12 to go until May.

How to play

PUBG Mobile follows a wave of high-quality mobile games and has brought with it legions of fans from around the world.

The game is available on both Android and iOS, meaning that you’ll just have to visit the Google Play Store or Apple Store to get started.

Did we mention it’s free to download!

pubg mobile
NO LONGER A TEST DRIVE: The mobile gaming experience just keeps getting better!

Environment Changes

One of the most iconic and oldest maps in PUBG will be getting some renovation work.

The Erangel Map will have some cosmetic changes, but we’ll also see weapons and vehicle become available in different locations to before.

erangel map pubg mobile
RENOVATIONS UNDERWAY: Cosmetic changes ahead, along with new locations for weapons & vehicles

Death Replay

Death Replay is PUBG’s Killcam and until now, only PC players have been able to experience it.

Once again, we’re seeing developers listen to fans, so in Season 12 – Mobile players will finally have access to Death Replay.

From the hilarious to the frustrating, we can all agree that when it comes to your in-game demise – knowing is half the battle!

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12 skins leaked!

Extreme Cold Mode

A new mode is coming which adds another level of danger (and excitement) to the game.

FROST BITE: The new extreme cold mode will have you battling both players AND the elements

Players will need to hunt animals to survive and potentially make fire and take shelter – all while being pursued by enemies.

Sounds chilling…

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Lite: Compatible devices, gameplay & more

New weapon

A New Double-Barrel Pump-Action Shotgun is rumoured to be on its way.

pubg mobile dbs shotgun
DOUBLE DOWN: Gain a notable advantage with this beast!

Typically amazing at close quarters (but somewhat lousy at long distance), these weapons are great for players looking to get up close and personal.

Rumours of grenade skins and an Uzi with attachable scopes are also circulating – we can’t wait!

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12 vehicles & weapons

Royale Pass Details

Some items were leaked from the Royale Pass recently.

After obtaining the pass, players will immediately receive a skin for the QBZ assault rifle.

pubg mobile season 12 royale pass
THE ROYAL TREATMENT: Players will be treated to a host of special skins

A robotic skin and with a neon lit number ’12’ will be featuring, linking in with the ‘anniversary special’ theme.

Written by Ramzi Musa

