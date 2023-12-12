Patch 13.24b is here and it brought significant changes!

It's only been a few days since LoL Patch 13.24 went live, but another patch has already been announced. This patch was divided into two micropatches, one focused only on Arena changes, while the second will bring changes to Summoner's Rift and Arena.

The Summoner's Rift changes Patch 13.24b brings are quite significant, with some champions getting a buff, while others are struck by the Nerf Hammer.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about Patch 13.24b.

LoL Patch 13.24 went live on Wednesday, 12 December, with the launch time varying depending on the time zone.

As mentioned above, this patch introduced balance changes, with four champions being nerfed and the same number being buffed.

Mages are the class most affected by these nerfs, especially Sylas, which makes sense since mages have dominated the mid-lane for quite some time. When it comes to buffs, Hwei received massive ones that will hopefully make him a viable pick.

Without further ado, let's find out which champions got buffed and nerfed.

Who let the dogs out?

Two of the champions who received significant buffs are Naafiri and Warick. These two champions haven't been performing that well recently, so it's no surprise to see them receive a little boost.

After undergoing a series of nerfs, Naafiri went from being too strong to extremely weak. Riot Games developer Matt Leung-Harrison admitted that Naafiri was "overnerfed", and that the changes in this patch aim to restore some of her previous power.

When it comes to Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun has been on the bottom of the barrel for quite some time, be it in the Jungle or the Top lane. Riot Games decided that Warwick has been away from the spotlight for enough time, and that's why he received a buff.

Corki is in the same situation that Warwick is in, so it's nice to see the Daring Bombardier getting a buff.

Hwei got a plethora of buffs, as the most recent LoL champion hasn't been performing as expected. He isn't an easy champion to master by any means, but he was also too weak, so these changes were more than necessary.

Here is the list of buffs each champion received:

Champions Buffs Hwei Base Health from 550 to 580 Base Movement Speed from 325 to 330 Base Mana from 445 to 480 WW Shield Timing: Now activates instantly WW Base Shield Values increased from 90/110/130/150/170 to 100/125/150/175/200 EW Setup Delay reduced from 0.7 seconds to 0.65 seconds EW Fire Delay reduced from 0.35 seconds to 0.3 seconds EW Chase Range increased from 500 to 600 EW Linger Duration from 1.35-3 seconds based on travel distance to 3 seconds Corki Base AD from 55 to 59 AD Growth from 2.8 to 2.5 Base Health from 588 to 610 Health Growth from 105 to 103 Naafiri E Cooldown from 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds Warwick Q Monster Percent Health Cap increased from 100/125/150/175/200 to 150/165/180/195/210 W Active Cooldown reduced from 120/105/90/75/60 seconds to 100/85/70/55/40 seconds W Bonus Movement Speed increased from 35/40/45/50/55% tp 35/42.5/50/57.5/65%

Mages struck by the Nerf Hammer!

As mentioned above, four champions got nerfed in Patch 13.24b. These champions are Orianna, Syndra, Sylas, and Yone, who have dominated both the casual and the pro scene in the last couple of months.

Orianna, Syndra, and Sylas have incredibly high win rates in solo queue, while also being very strong in pro-play. Yone doesn't have a great win rate, but it's still a very strong champion in the hands of great players, such as pros or high elo players.

These nerfs will hopefully open the doors for other champions to become meta, or at least be viable picks. That is mainly the case for the mid-lane since this is the predominant role where these champions are picked.

Here are all the Nerfs introduced in Patch 13.24b:

Champions Nerfs Yone W Base Shield decreased from 60-80 (based on level) to 40-90 (based on level) Syndra Q Magic Damage reduced from 75/110/145/180/215 (+70% AP) to 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) Sylas W Magic Damage decreased from 70/105/140/175/210 (+90% AP) to 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% AP) W Heal decreased from 20/40/60/80/100 (+40% AP) to 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP) Orianna Base Health decreased from 600 to 585 W Movement Speed Modifier decreased from 30-50% (based on rank) to 20-40% (based on rank)

