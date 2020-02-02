PUBG Mobile Season 12: Release date, Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Skins, The Golden Pan & Everything else you need to know

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is still fresh on our minds, but that hasn’t stopped players in the community from looking forward to Season 12‘s imminent launch.

Expect to see new vehicle skins, weapon finishes, parachutes, rewards and emotes – and that’s just to name a few of the cosmetics.

Before Season 11 dropped, The Golden Pan shared some of the new emotes and cosmetics to Royale Pass subscribers, so chances are they will have some exclusive news this time around.

You’ll have to stay tuned for our PUBG Mobile Season 12 updates to find out, but first, let’s take a look at everything confirmed to be coming with the update.

Release date

Season 11 will come to an end on 3 March, with the next season coming in soon afterwards on 6 March.

Considering how a season usually lasts around 2 months and that Season 11 dropped on 10 January, this date seems like a pretty well-educated guess.

There are also various updates that could be a part of the patch, such as colourblind mode, extreme cold mode, and death camera.

Erangel could also look different based on the theme of the new event, with arcades and amusement parks with mini-games being added.

This version of the game can be accessed through the beta program.

Pass rewards

A couple of items have already been leaked.

After unlocking the pass, players have immediately received a skin for the QBZ assault rifle.

The final tier reward is a Robotic outfit skin, and as the theme of both items will be the “anniversary special”, neon lights will be covering the number “12”.

New weapon skins

It’s currently too soon to speculate what will be coming with the new update, but if Season 11 is anything to go by then we will have plenty of skills to earn and collect.

The M416 and M762 each received a skin, while the S1897 and Kar98k got exclusive Season 11 skins.

Cyberpunk was last season’s theme, and according to a blogpost leak, we could be waking the dragon this time around.

Latest news

Other than the latest news of Season 12, there is very little else to report on.

PUBG Mobile made it into some of our best games of the decade pieces, making it one of the more successful Battle Royale games to emerge from the market in recent years.

That’s all we have for now, so stay tuned for our updates.