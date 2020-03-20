Rainbow Six Siege: Your PS4 and Xbox discs will work on next-gen devices – PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross-Gen Matchmaking, Backwards Compatibility & more

Siege’s game director has made a big statement about the future of the Rainbow Six franchise.

Rainbow Six Siege is the first game to confirm that current-gen discs will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X!

To give you some context, Rainbow Six was one of the first live service games to announce support for PS5 and Xbox Series X, alongside Cyberpunk 2077 and other upcoming titles.

Ubisoft’s clarification

Having confirmed in early March that players will be able to play games across the different generations of the respective console, Ubisoft has now clarified that it will not be leaving the disc playing community behind.

The game director, Leroy Athanassoff, confirmed that the PS4 and Xbox One discs that are currently being used will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Once the consoles arrive at the end of the year, gamers around the world will be able to download and play Siege on their new consoles.

The proof is in the pudding

If you don’t believe us, Athanassoff completely backed all of this information in a recent statement:

“The game will be backwards compatible, meaning that you can take your disc of Rainbow Six Siege on PS4 and put it in your PS5, or take your Xbox One disc and put it in your Xbox Series X.”

We are still a little unclear how this plan will be implemented – if it is already backwards compatible or if the game needs some tweaking for next-gen.

All will be clear, soon.

All we do know is that the committed Siege community will be over the moon with this news, as their purchases will move forward with the swap.

So long as it’s in the same family of consoles...