Is Netherite better than diamond in Minecraft? How to get Netherite, Nether Update, and more

This rare addition is certainly hard to find, but is it better than the game’s most durable material?

With an extensive new update, Minecraft has never been better, but the big question on everyone’s mind is if Netherite is better than diamond?

We’ve got the answers you need and more, right here!

Is Netherite better than diamond in Minecraft?

That’s an easy one – yes!

The new material introduced in the Nether update is indeed better than diamond. In fact, it is actually used to further upgrade your diamond gear!

The material itself has a number of advantages. Firstly, it is literally tougher than diamond. That means that its durability is far better than its shiny predecessor.

It also has knockback resistance, which means that you won’t move quite as much when being wailed on by a barrage of arrows.

Thankfully also, the armor is actually resistant to burning effects. This means that you can explore lava filled worlds to your heart’s content!

For weapons, any Netherite upgrade will get a damage increase too.

DECKED OUT: The ultimate collection…

How to get Netherite

This epic material can be made from searching out Ancient Debris and using a furnace to combine it with gold ingots.

Now, you’ll want to brace yourself for the next part.

Smelt down the Ancient Debris and you’ll get a single Netherite Scrap.

Combine four Netherite Scraps with four Gold Ingots for one Netherite Ingot.

Once you have one Netherite Ingot, go ahead and upgrade your diamond level gear!

ALL THAT FOR A SCRAP! Keep your cool, the payoff is worth it!

What can you craft with Netherite?

Naturally, you’ll want to upgrade everything you own, once you acquire all the Netherite you can muster.

Here’s a list of some of the items you can give the Netherite treatment to:

Weapons: Sword, Pick-axe, Axe, Shovel, and Hoe.

Armor: Helmet, Chest plate, Leggings, and Boots.

