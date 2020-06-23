Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.0 Patch Notes: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Windows 10, New Achievements, Nether Update, Mobs, Blocks & more

The lengthy changelog for console players is here! We’ve condensed it down to what you need to know.

It’s Nether update day at long last!

Minecraft fans have been waiting nine months for Update 1.16.0 to arrive.

While the update is live for Java Edition players, Bedrock players are still waiting. However, Mojang has released the patch notes for the Bedrock Edition!

Bedrock Edition 1.16.0 Patch Notes

As you would expect, the patch notes are nearly as big as the Nether itself.

The cliff notes are:

Four new biomes added

New dangers with Piglins & Hoglins, as well as the ridable lava-walking Striders

New bricks & wood to get building with as well as new vegetation to grow

New music and ambient sounts

Upgrade your diamond gear to Netherite

Over 300 bug fixes

OOOH, SHINY: You can distract Piglins with gold, otherwise get ready to fight!

That’s a lot even for a quick glimpse! So, what else is going on with the new update in these patch notes?

New biomes

The original Nether biome is now called the Nether Wastes. Breaking that up will be the Crimson Forest, Warped Forest, Soulsand Valley, and Basalt Deltas biomes.

There is also an eerie fog that will hang over the dimension and blend between biomes.

New gameplay features

There are a few gameplay elements coming into the new upate.

Ruined portals have been added to the game, these can be found in both the Nether and Overworld. They should make it quicker for players to get into the Nether and require fewer trips to a lava pool to create a portal.

There are also Bastion Remnants. These are made of Blackstone and full of Piglins and Hoglins! These are full of loot and can spawn anywhere except for Basalt Deltas.

ROCK SOLID: Netherite is stronger than diamond!

The respawn anchor will act as your bed in the Nether so you can set your spawn there. However it only has four charges which you need to add with Glowstone, and each respawn depletes one charge!

Finally, there is of course Netherite.

This new material is incredibly hard to make and rare, but it can upgrade your diamond tools and armour!

New achievements & trophies

Four new achievements are coming to Bedrock Edition!

These are as follows:

Bullseye – Hit the bullseye of a Target block (15G)

Cover me in Debris – Wear a full set of Netherite armour (50G)

Oooh, Shiny! – Distract a Piglin using gold (30G)

Hot tourist destination – Visit all Nether biomes (30G)

Parity changes

As promised, several changes are coming into the Bedrock Edition to bring it more into line with the Java Edition.

This includes mobs spawn & despawn, name-tagged mobs never naturally despawning, trees having a chance to spawn beehives, tweaked textures, and other quality of life changes.

For all of the enormous Bedrock patch notes you can head to the official Minecraft page.

