How to get Netherite Ore in Minecraft Nether Update: Guide, Tips & Tricks, and more!

The update we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, but one important question remains. Just how do you get Netherite Ore in the Minecraft Nether Update?

What is Netherite Ore?

So to quickly bring you up to speed, and incase you don’t know just yet, Netherite is a super rare material, which can be used for crafting items.

However, these items aren’t just any old items – they are incredibly strong, powerful, and durable. Even diamond has nothing on the amazing Netherite!

To unlock its potential you’ll have to do more than just mine though…

Netherite Ore Checklist

Before you get started on your Netherite Ore quest in Minecraft, you’ll have to make sure you have a Diamond Pickaxe and a furnace.

Once you’re the proud owner of these two items, you can begin your quest.

Ancient Debris

To acquire Netherite Ore, you’ll first have to find some Ancient Debris.

Now this stuff isn’t just laying around, and similarly to diamonds, they spawn on lower levels of the Nether.

However, that’s not the only material you’ll have to find…

Gold

You’ll have to ensure you’re well stocked with Gold, if you have hopes of acquiring Netherite Ore in Minecraft.

Luckily, you won’t need a Diamond Pickaxe to mine it. Just a simple iron or above will do the trick!

Quantities needed

Brace yourself.

Smelt down the Ancient Debris and you’ll get a single Netherite Scrap.

Combine four Netherite Scraps with four Gold Ingots for one Netherite Ingot.

Before you think it’s impossible, let’s take a look at just how awesome the pay off is!

Netherite Upgrades

You can upgrade your clothing, armor, and weapons to make them Netherite versions.

Each item will cost you one Netherite Ingot, combined with the Diamond version of that item.

For example, upgrade a Diamond Sword to a Netherite Sword and so on.

Netherite is known for its incredible durability, as well as its blast and burn resistance. Apply this to your armour, and you’ll be a walking tank!

Not mention it’s pretty awesome looking…

