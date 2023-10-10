Minecraft Update 1.21: Everything you need to know

The monumental Minecraft 1.20 update brought many long-awaited changes to the game, including the gorgeous Cherry Blossom biome, the adorable Sniffer mob, armour customisation, and an archaeology system. Now that the hype has settled, the community's focus has shifted towards the highly-anticipated 1.21 update, which promises a wealth of exciting new changes!

To the delight of Minecraft fans, the trailer for Minecraft Live 2023 has been released. This event will not only provide a platform for exciting announcements from both Minecraft and Minecraft: Legends but also offer previews of what's on the horizon, along with the much-anticipated revelation of the Mob Vote winner.

While there is a plethora of existing content to explore, there comes a point when the community's appetite for fresh features, such as new mobs and biomes, starts to grow. With that in mind, read on to uncover all the details we have about the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update!

Minecraft 1.21 expected release window

Mojang had adhered to a bi-annual update schedule for previous updates. However, this pattern shifted with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, which arrived a year after the 1.19 Wild Update, on 7 June 2023.

This change in schedule was most likely in response to community disappointment, as a lot of the features that were promised for the 1.19 update had to be delayed or cancelled. As a result, Mojang took a more cautious approach with the Minecraft 1.20 update, and did not overpromise.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mojang

Given this, it's reasonable to anticipate a continuation of this new schedule with the Minecraft 1.21 update. Therefore, it's likely that the Minecraft 1.21 update will be released sometime in June 2024.

Minecraft Live 2023 event and Mob Vote

Mojang announced the date for the Minecraft Live 2023 event in a recent trailer, along with this year’s new Mob Vote. The event will be on 15 October 2023, and will reveal the first details about the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mojave

You can watch Minecraft Live on the official Minecraft YouTube channel or on Minecraft.net on 15 October! The show starts at 1pm EDT / 6pm BST / 2am JST. You can check your global showtime here!

Voting for the Mob Vote will be open for over 48 hours before Minecraft Live. Voting opens at 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST on Friday, 13 October, and closes at 1:15 PM EDT / 6:15 PM BST on Sunday, 15 October.

Like last year, you can vote for the Mob Vote within Minecraft! Join the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to cast your vote. You can also vote on Minecraft.net or via the Minecraft Launcher.



Mob Vote 2023: Crab, Armadillo or Penguin

The Mob Vote 2023 is upon us! There will be three mobs to choose from: the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mojave

First up is the crab, a vibrant blue-shelled creature that calls the mangrove swamp biome home. In the official video, Mojang highlights the appeal of the crab's claw, which grants players the ability to place blocks from a greater distance.

Next, we have the armadillo. This endearing animal inhabits the savanna biome and has a tendency to curl into a protective ball when startled. Notably, the armadillo drops a scute, which can be utilised to craft a unique type of armor—wolf armor! This provides added protection for your loyal wolf companion.

Lastly, the final contender is the penguin! You'll find these charming creatures waddling along the stony shores biome. While a bit clumsy on land, the penguin showcases its true prowess as a swift swimmer in the water. This amphibious mob can significantly enhance your boat's speed, making aquatic travel a breeze.

Potential update names for Minecraft 1.21

The previous major update, Minecraft 1.20, remained nameless for several months after its initial announcement, possibly due to the community's expressed discontent, as mentioned earlier.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mojave

Nevertheless, the Minecraft community is buzzing with anticipation about what lies ahead, and many have already come up with their own ideas. Here are some of the update name ideas that have been circulating within the Minecraft community:

"The End Update" or "Dungeon Update"

One of the most fervently requested updates in Minecraft's history is the End Update or Dungeon Update. These dimensions have been kind of neglected by the Mojang team so far. The End remains a stark, largely unexplored dimension, housing only a few mobs. Many believe it's high time these areas received more attention and enhancement, presenting Minecraft 1.21 with a golden opportunity to breathe new life into these dimensions.

"The Biomes Update"

The community’s call for a Badlands patch also garnered considerable attention, making The Biomes Update a possible contender. Opinions on the Badlands biome are divided, with some players content with its current state, while others believe that other biomes are in desperate need of an update.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mojave

It’s worth noting that during the Biome Vote in 2018 and 2019, Mojang presented three biomes as candidates for improvement, with the community ultimately selecting one for enhancement. However, this doesn't preclude the possibility of features designed for other biomes being added in the future!

Potential new mobs for Minecraft 1.21

In addition to the thrilling new mobs vying for a spot in the game through the Mob Vote, keen fans have noticed that the most recent episode of Minecraft Monthly, released on 22 September 2023, was filled with references to ducks. Therefore, it seems Mojang may be strongly suggesting the inclusion of Ducks as an upcoming mob.

The prospect of introducing ducks into the Minecraft world is undeniably exciting. We will get a new mob that not only gracefully navigates the waters but also lays eggs, offering a unique blend of interaction and sustenance to players.

That was everything you needed to know about the forthcoming Minecraft Update 1.21!