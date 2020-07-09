Despite two recent Super Bowl appearances, the Seahawks have gone off the boil. How will they rate?



Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.Table of Contents

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA held a developer stream with great insight into new gameplay, also the trailer gave us a look at some new features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (85 OVR)

The Seahawks were given a low rating in Madden 20 at 81 OVR. This was with an 80 defense and an 80 offense. They drastically overperformed expectations with an 11-5 record and so expect them to be bumped in Madden 21;

Offense – 86 OVR

Defense – 85 OVR

Bobby Wagner (MLB, 99 OVR)

Despite rarely completing a full season in his 8 season career, Wagner has 1,075 tackles and is seen as one of the best players in the NFL.

99: Wagner has been in the club for a few seasons now

Expected to be part of the illustrious 99 club once again, Wagner should be getting full marks with the highest rating possible. He can do everything from tackle to coverage and pass rush. An absolute monster.

Russell Wilson (QB, 96 OVR)

On the other side of the ball is a QB that has made the modern-day Seahawks what they are.

DYNAMIC: The QB role is changing in the NFL, Wilson was a part of that change

A phenomenal 86-41-1 record in the regular season, Russell makes ridiculous plays and manages to score high volumes of TDs without many turnovers. One of the top QBs in the league.

Tyler Lockett (WR, 87 OVR)

It took Lockett a few seasons to get established, but he comes out of 2019 as his best season yet.

A smaller, speedy receiver, Lockett relies on making yards after catch to make big plays. He had 1,057 receiving yards and 8 TDs in 2019 to cement himself as a key WR opposite the more physical DK Metcalf.

Chris Carson (HB, 86 OVR)

A 7th round pick for Seattle a few seasons ago, Carson has flown under the radar for the wider NFL – but the Seahawks fans love him.

Despite missing a game, Carson delivered a 1,230 rushing yard and 9 TD season in 2019. He’s had a fumbling problem he needs to address but this bruising running will have a decent rating in Madden 21.

DK Metcalf (WR, 83 OVR)

Taken late in the 2nd round of last seasons draft, Metcalf is a giant WR at 6ft 4 and 229lbs.

And this showed in his rookie season. He made a solid pitch to be WR#1 with 900 receiving yards. But his frame really comes into its own in the endzone and Metcalf chipped in with 7 TDs to help the team. Expect a bump for Madden 21.

Jordyn Brooks (LB, 70 OVR)

The 27th overall pick in this year’s draft, Brooks comes out of Texas Tech with a reputation for tough tackling and making plays.

There’s no doubting this is a long term replacement for Bobby Wagner, but he should be able to contribute from game 1.

