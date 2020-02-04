Madden 21: The 99 OVR Club should be these five players ONLY

Whilst Kansas City Chiefs fans are still celebrating their come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LIV, the rest of us are looking ahead to Madden 21.

With this being the game that will be played when the next-gen consoles launch, there is a lot of focus on how it will be utilizing the mega power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

One of the areas of hype for each version of Madden is who will be a member of the 99 Club. These are the best players that are rated a perfect 99 overall.

READ MORE: Three things to improve franchise mode in Madden 21

In Madden 20, the following started the game in the club;

De’Andre Hopkins , WR, Houston Texans

, WR, Houston Texans Khalil Mack , LOLB, Chicago Bears

, LOLB, Chicago Bears Bobby Wagner , MLB, Seattle Seahawks

, MLB, Seattle Seahawks Aaron Donald, RE, Los Angeles Rams

and then Christian McCaffrey, HB, Carolina Panthers was added halfway through the season.

The idea is that this is the elite of the elite, and therefore don’t expect there to be any more than five announced for next year. For any new name added, one will likely be removed – this is the same principle we have seen with Superstar abilities.

So who do RealSport think will be in the 99 Club for Madden 21…

1. Patrick Mahomes

Well he’s the golden boy, isn’t he? Coming off an MVP season, taking the cover of Madden and now beating the Madden curse to take the Lombardi Trophy.

READ MORE: Who will be the Madden 21 cover star?

He is the best player in the NFL right now, and we are all expecting EA to rate him as such. He also just got a 99 OVR card in Ultimate Team.

His numbers weren’t as good as last year, but the way he led this team to a Super Bowl victory has been historic. Multiple comebacks in the playoffs showed his leadership qualities and he’s almost guaranteed to be in the 99 Club.

2. Aaron Donald

UNPLAYABLE: Donald continued to be one of the most disruptive players in the NFL

With back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards it was always going to be tough to continue his dominance, but Donald had another great season. 12.5 sacks were the 2nd highest season of his career, along with leading the league with 20 tackles for loss.

READ MORE: Superstar abilities in Madden 21

Another All-Pro First Team selection shows how Donald is still at his peak. He is only 28 and still playing at the level that has him as the best defensive lineman in the NFL.

3. Christian McCaffrey

ALL EYES ON ME: McCaffrey is a match-up nightmare

McCaffrey was added to the Madden 20 99 Club halfway through the season due to his breakout performance. His 2018 season was already impressive but this season he became only the 4th ever person to register both 1,000 receiving and rushing yards in a single season.

With Cam Newton out, McCaffrey put the team on his back and scored 19 total TDs in a hugely impressive season. At 23 years old he has the NFL at his feet and is a front runner to be on the cover of the next game.

4. Michael Thomas

This season’s Offensive Player of the Year, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions. He also led the league with 1,725 yards and his nine TDs helped the Saints to the playoffs.

READ MORE: Companion app needs to improve for Madden 21

At 26, he’s heading into the prime of his career. We would expect him to replace De’Andre Hopkins as the WR of the group, with Hopkins having a good but unspectacular year.

5. Bobby Wagner

MONSTER: Another All-Pro Season for Wagner

Bobby Wagner is the epitome of consistency and he has had another season of excellence that has cumulated in the Seahawks making the playoffs and Wagner being selected to another All-Pro First team.

READ MORE: Play call limits should be added to Madden 21

86 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble would be a great season for any middle linebacker – but for Wagner, it’s just a repeat performance. At 29, he’s coming to the latter stages of his career and this might be his last season as 99 rated.

Who do you think should be in the 99 Club for Madden 21?