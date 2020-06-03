Madden 21 Ratings: Best players prediction – Mahomes, Donald, Jackson, McCaffrey & more

Which players will get the highest OVR when EA’s new NFL sim hits the shelves this year?

Madden 21 is rapidly approaching.

With a revealed, but not official, release date and some new features hinted at, it looks like EA is bringing the heat this year.

With EA Play on the horizon, we take a look at who we think the top players in Madden 21 will be.

While Madden 20 ended with 14 players rated 97+ in Franchise mode, the desire to start the game with a bit of a OVR spread should mean the field disperses a bit more.

Patrick Mahomes (99 OVR)

It’s no surprise that we start our best player predicitons with the Super Bowl MVP.

MAGIC MAHOMES: With a cannon arm and good speed he’s deadly

The Madden 20 cover star led the Chiefs to the Lombardi Trophy in his second year as a starter and has all the tools to dominate your Franchise Mode.

Aaron Donald (99 OVR)

Denied a third-straight Defensive Player of the Year award, Aaron Donald might just light the NFL on fire in 2021.

The Rams defensive end has 34 sacks and 92 QB hits in the last three years – expect him to be a QB killer once again.

Christian McCaffrey (99 OVR)

Neither the fastest nor the strongest, it is Christian McCaffrey’s ability to do everything that will see him get the max rating this year.

He finished 2019 with 100+ catches, 1,000+ yards both rushing and receiving, and 19 touchdowns.

Bobby Wagner (99 OVR)

The Seahawks middle linebacker got a max rating to start Madden 20 and there’s no reason he shouldn’t repeat that this year.

FIELD GENERAL: Wagner knows what’s coming at all times

Coming off a season with 159 tackles and three sacks, Wagner’s ability to read the offense and hit hard should make him an invaluable piece to any defense.

Michael Thomas (98 OVR)

The Saints receiver might not be the fastest, but his incredibly strong hands and superbly precise route running should see him get near the max OVR.

He led the NFL last season with 149 catches (a new NFL record) and 1,725 yards.

Stephon Gilmore (98 OVR)

The leading lockdown corner in the NFL is Stephon Gilmore.

ERASER: Gilmore can take opposing WRs out of the game

His six interceptions and 20 passes defended led the NFL last season as he took home Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Lamar Jackson (97 OVR)

The reigning NFL MVP and Madden 21 cover star, Lamar Jackson is sure to be highly rated this year.

With his other-worldly athleticism, strong arm, and good accuracy he will be incredibly fun to use this season.

Khalil Mack (97 OVR)

The Bears outside linebacker had something of a quiet 2019 with just 8.5 sacks.

SACK MASTER: Mack is a dominant edge threat

However, his combination of speed and raw power is tough to ignore for Madden ratings adjusters.

DeAndre Hopkins (96 OVR)

A surprise trade to Arizona in the off-season won’t stop DeAndre Hopkins being highly rated in Madden 21.

The spectacular receiver can make every catch in the book, along with some that aren’t.

George Kittle (96 OVR)

This might seem high for a tight end, but George Kittle is a beast both with the ball and blocking.

Because of that double threat, he’ll end up with a huge OVR and be a nightmare to defend.

