Madden 21 PS4: Release date, pre-order, cover, trailer, editions, next-gen, EA Play & more

Sony gamers can look forward to a lot from EA’s next NFL game, though the next-gen path is not clear.

Madden 21 isn’t far out, and we’ve already learned plenty about the upcoming release from the dominant football gaming franchise.

With an official release date and some new gameplay footage, it’s looking like a big win for Sony gamers.

Let’s go over what we know about Madden 21 on the PS4 so far.

DROP BACK: We have an official release date for Madden 21

Madden 21 will arrive for early access 25 August, and will release for everyone 28 August!

While we’ve gotten plenty of looks into the game, we expect to see even more at EA Play on 18 June.

Cover athlete & MVP Edition

STAR MAN: You can’t catch Lamar

The MVP Edition has been confirmed, and will offer 3 days of early access for those that pre-order it.

And who else but the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, to hold down the cover spot?

Madden 21 PS4 cost

That’s right, pre-orders are officially available now for Madden 21!

The price of the Standard Edition of Madden 21 is $59.99, and the price of the MVP Edition is $79.99.

Madden 21 on PS5

NEW LOOK: On top of changing the way video games look on console, Sony has changed up the look for PS5

The PS5 reveal event may not have featured Madden 21, but plenty has come out since.

It is not yet clear if buying Madden 21 on PS4 means you will get a free upgrade to PS5. Given that this is the case on Xbox it would be a surprise if Sony didn’t follow suit.

Still, there is some reasonable hesitancy among the PlayStation community about buying the game immediately on PS4 or waiting for the PS5.

Trailer

EA premiered the Madden 21 official reveal trailer on 16 June, and while some fans were underwhelmed with what was shown, the followup post going into the development process and new changes has led to plenty of hype.

EA Play

CROWN JEWEL: Big Madden news could steal the show at EA Play 2020

We’ve gotten plenty of information on Madden 21 from EA in the last few days, but it’s not all we’re expecting.

We expect even more to be shown at EA Play, which begins 18 June.

EA Play would be the place to blindside the fanbase with amazing news, something like a fresh Ultimate Team, or changes to Franchise Mode. And while these may not be likely, we can all hope.

