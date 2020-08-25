Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Starting Guide – MUT, Challenges, Captains, Rivalz, NFL Epics, & more

Madden Ultimate Team isn’t exactly new player-friendly, so here’s how to start your squad on the right foot.

Madden 21 is officially in Early Access for those that pre-ordered the MVP and Deluxe Editions of the game. Though other players can still join in thanks to the 10-hour trial from EA Play.

That means you can jump right into Madden Ultimate Team now!

Here’s a starting guide on how to begin your MUT journey.

Starting Challenges

Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 21 starts with some challenges to get players acclimated to the game mode. These challenges are locked to Rookie difficulty and require very simple things like gaining 5 yards in a possession.

EASY MODE: Having Lamar Jackson at QB for the first challenges makes them a breeze

For the fastest way to run through these starter challenges, simply scramble with Lamar Jackson after your receivers drag the defense back and you can handle most of them in a single snap.

This is EA’s way of screening out players who aren’t yet ready to play against other people.

Pre-Order Packs

Depending on the way you purchased Madden 21, you might have bonus packs to start your Madden Ultimate Team journey.

For players with access to the game now, you’ll have pre-ordered the MVP or Deluxe Edition of Madden 21.

TOUGH CHOICES: Choice packs are quite difficult in MUT, just make sure to take your team composition into account

The Deluxe Edition comes with 12 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs (which allow you to choose a team and open players from its history), and a NFL Team Elite Pack.

The MVP Edition comes with 17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs, a Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack, and an NFL Team Elite Pack.

You should open your Gold Team Fantasy Packs first, as these give a variety of rewards, which will help you choose better for your lineup for packs with choices between top players.

Missions

Once you’ve got your team set, it’s time to dive into solo content. Yes, that’s right, not a multiplayer queue.

BEWARE: Some missions are overtuned for players early on in MUT

This is because solo missions are the best way to build up your team and grind out coins.

The first sets of missions are very simple, and once you’re able to start leveling up the difficulty, this is worth it for the extra rewards.

Keep an eye on bonus objectives for missions, as these also offer additional rewards and are usually pretty straightforward if you know about them ahead of time.

Captains

Once you’ve grinded out the basic starting missions, it’s time to earn your Captain.

EARN IT: You’ll be able to unlock a MUT Captain by completing their tryouts

This is done by completing the tryouts for each MUT Captain, then choosing which you’d like to bring on to your squad.

Like all choice packs, choose your Captain based on their fit with your lineup rather than their name value.

NFL Epics

Once you’ve gotten your Captain, the next step is to grab your star from the NFL Epics.

STEP UP: The NFL Epics challenges are a step up in competition for a higher caliber player

This set includes some 85 OVR players to choose from, and puts you in more difficult situations to earn them.

It may be a step up in competition, but it’s also a huge step up in reward.

Don’t Buy Packs!

The final step in this starting guide is a simple warning – don’t buy packs in MUT! These are always a gamble, and almost never worth the cost to purchase them.

Instead, simply pick up the players you need on the Marketplace as they are posted. This is how you coins in the long run.