Madden

*BREAKING* Madden 21 Ultimate Team Rivalz, NFL Epics confirmed!

The start of your Madden Ultimate Team journey will involve some big decisions. Here are your choices!

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 19, 2020
Madden 21 MUT Rivalz NFL Epics

MUT will be a massive deal in Madden 21, and we now know how players can begin their ultimate team journey with Rivalz and NFL Epics.

Rivalz will allow players to choose an 85 OVR player to start with, and complete missions to upgrade.

Rivalz has been confirmed to continue throughout the year, so if you get a slow start, you’ll still have plenty of ways to catch up!

Madden 21 MUT Rivalz
RIVALZ: Many players will spend some of their first MUT hours in Madden 21 on Rivalz

Your first Rivalz picks will be between the 85 OVR players: Ben Roethlisberger, Jalen Smith, and Zach Ertz.

While this will be one of your first big decisions in Madden 21 MUT, it won’t be the last!

Madden 21 MUT NFL Epics
TOUGH CHOICE: NFL Epics includes some stars for your MUT squad

You will also have the NFL Epics to choose from. This will include four 85 OVR players: Larry Fitzgerald, Adrian Peterson, Ronnie Lott, and Jack Youngblood.

MUT Larry Fitzgerald
EPIC: Larry Fitzgerald is one of the more exciting picks in NFL Epics

These players will have 25 challenges each to complete, which means plenty to do at the start of the MUT year!

LaRoy Glover
CAPTAINS: Madden 21 Ultimate Team has tons of ways to bring in amazing players for your squad

And outside of these decisions and challenges, don’t forget about huge MUT opportunities like Captains and Masters.

Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

