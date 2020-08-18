Madden 21: MUT Master & Level Master confirmed – Sam Mills & Andre Johnson confirmed

Which players could you be levelling up all season into true Ultimate Team beasts? These are our picks.

Madden 21 is just around the corner, and Ultimate Team players are keen to get planning their next year of domination.

One of the biggest things in MUT for team building is who the Masters are, and what position they are.

Let’s take a look at who EA is giving us this year.

Ultimate Team MUT Master

Last year’s MUT Masters, Pat Tillman and Tory Holt, were wildly popular cards.

In Madden 19 we got Ricky Williams and Ryan Shazier, so we are likely to get an offensive and defensive player again this season.

The only question is, who will it be?

MUT Master Sam Mills – MLB

The key to your defense all year will be Sam Mills!

The Carolina Panthers former player and coach was instrumental to the franchises early growth and their apeparance in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

READ MORE: Madden must leave behind 99 OVR & follow FIFA’s ratings system

Level Master Andre Johnson – WR

The Texans icon is back! The beast Andre Johnson will be a terrific player to level up all year.

LEGEND: Johnson was ahead of his time in Houston

He’ll be key to your offense as a big red zone threat this season.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Franchise Mode: Changes, roadmap, #FixMaddenFranchise, future, news, updates & more