Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Legends return – Showdown, Tokens, Jerry Rice, Dan Marino & more

EA has brought back an amazing program to this year’s game, which means it’s time to grind!

Madden Ultimate Team already has a ton of new firepower in Madden 21, and there are now 8 new legendary players in the mix with the return of the Legends program.

Let’s go over the program, and how you can get players like Jerry Rice and Dan Marino for your Madden Ultimate Team this year.

Legends

Legends has returned with a bang in Madden 21 releasing 8 new players all at once into Madden Ultimate Team.

HISTORY: Dan Marino is a football icon, and he can be behind center for your MUT squad

The following players are part of the Legends program so far:

Dan Marino

Jerry Rice

Steve Atwater

Joe Thomas

Richard Seymour

Merlin Olsen

Jerome Bettis

Bobby Bell

Each of these players can be upgraded to Boss Legends reaching 90 OVR and above, which makes them dangerous weapons for any squad.

BOSS LEGEND: By upgrading your Legend, they become even more lethal

To upgrade your Legends into Boss Legends, you’ll have to complete the set for the player you’re looking to upgrade.

Legends Showdowns

With the re-introduction of Legends comes Legends Showdowns. These are challenges players can take on to earn Legends Tokens and other rewards.

RISE AND GRIND: The new Legends Showdowns may pack a punch, but there’s some awesome rewards

These showdowns and their rewards only run until 5 September, so it’s important to get them done while you can!

Legends Tokens

Legends Tokens are also entering Madden 21, a reward that players can earn to exchange for upgrades to their Legend players.

New rewards, and new Legends will be added to Madden Ultimate Team weekly, and old tokens will no longer be available afterward.

This means that this week’s Legends Tokens will only be available until 5 September, so you’re going to have to grind them by then to earn your rewards for this week!