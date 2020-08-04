Madden 21 Franchise Mode: Changes, roadmap, #FixMaddenFranchise, news, updates & more

EA has responded to the community with a promise of constant updates and tweaks this year.

Madden 21 is approaching quickly, but the battle for updates about Franchise Mode has been raging.

The #FixMaddenFranchise movement within the community has been growing for years, but it finally exploded this summer.

After a few weeks EA has responded with a full roadmap for the future of Franchise Mode.

Madden 21 Franchise Mode

Initially given very little fanfare and what ammounted to a simple roster update and patch, Franchise Mode in Madden 21 was met with anger.

READ MORE: Madden 21 – Next gen consoles promise most realistic game ever

Now there is a bit more to go on.

The recent Gridiron Notes outlined what fans can expect for Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.

Franchise Mode as a live service

Gaming has come on a lot in the last few years. The ability to deliver huge patches and updates to players post-release means that games are never truly “complete”. Developers are always tweaking and fixing.

DEATH BY A THOUSAND CUTS: Madden 21 will be updated regularly with Franchise tweaks

“The game you buy on launch day is only the beginning of the annual Madden NFL 21 journey. Our commitment to you is to deliver meaningful change to the game throughout the year.”

Meaningful change is a fairly vague term, but it certainly means fans can expect more than just roster updates, new scenarios, and new X-Factors.

EA’s plan is to deliver the Madden 21 updates in two or three title updates over the course of the coming months. These is the post-launch support players can expect (albeit subject to change).

Madden 21 post-launch support

Tuning – Improved progression and regression of players. Improve core player progression into the future such that X-Factors and other abilities for older players work well with incoming rookie classes.

Commissioner Tools – Ability to undo transactions, ability to approve trades, ability to reset a game in case of a disconnect.

AI Personnel Management – The AI will make better team management decisions in the draft. As well as in free agency and trades.

Playoff and Super Bowl Presentation – Improve and refresh.

X-Factor/Superstar Ability Customization – Introduce the ability to customize X-Factor and Abilities on all players. Allowing you to customize your roster as you see fit.

ABILITIES EVERYWHERE: Customizing your player abilities will open up a lot of possibilities

Career Stats UI – Improved UI showing historical player performances. More immersion and depth on how players have progressed in your Franchise.

Trade Logic – More fidelity, depth, and authenticity.

Retirement UI – Better insight into retirements each season to allow players to react/manage.

Playoffs Update – Add an authentic playoff bracket screen to see who’s in, who’s won, and who’s up next.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Franchise Mode: Best & worst cap situations

By themselves each one is small, but together it should make Madden 21’s Franchise Mode more immersive and a touch fresher. More is promised for Madden 22.

Madden 21 gameplay

Key to the enjoyment of Franchise Mode is gameplay. Madden 21 should feel different in a few ways this year.

The new skill stick will heighten player control over ball carriers. Passing should be a more viable thanks to slower user defenders.

User pass rushing is also getting an improvement.

It should all make for a different gameplay feel from last year.

READ MORE: Madden 21: OVR is broken, ratings need to be fixed