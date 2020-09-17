Madden 21 Next-Gen Upgrade: PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, Sony, Microsoft, Dual Entitlement & more
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming. What does this mean for EA’s flagship NFL game?
Madden 21 has been out for nearly a month now, but with next-gen consoles on the way all eyes are on how the game may play on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
So, what can fans expect from the next-gen upgrade?
Free next-gen upgrade
The most important thing is that the next-gen upgrade will be FREE for Madden 21 players, as long as they stay within the same manufacturer.
That means if you got the game on PS4 you can get a free upgrade to PS5, but not to Xbox Series X.
EA is calling this program Dual Entitlement, and have the same rules in place for FIFA 21 too.
Madden 21 on Xbox Series X
Madden 21 has been ‘Optimized for Series X’.
That means EA fully intends to take advantage of the Microsoft machine. The Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console ever made.
Loading times, the bane of every Madden player, will be next-to-nothing and gameplay should be much sharper.
There are no extra features for Madden 21 on next-gen, but the experience should be much smoother.
Madden 21 on PS5
While not explicitly built for the PS5, Madden 21 will still be able to take advantage of Sony’s next-gen console.
The same benefits of quick loading and crystal clear graphics will be on offer for PS5 gamers.
