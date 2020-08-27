header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

27 Aug 2020

Madden 21 Franchise Relocation: Brooklyn team names, uniforms, & more

Madden 21 Franchise Relocation: Brooklyn team names, uniforms, & more

Move your team to the Big Apple and enjoy the prestige and profits that come with it!

Jump To
link decal

How to relocate to Brooklyn in Madden 21

link decal

Brooklyn in Madden 21

link decal

Brooklyn team names & uniforms

Madden 21 is here, which means its time to dive into Franchise Mode and create a dynasty.

If you want a dynasty like no other you can relocate to the beating heart of New York, Brooklyn!

How to relocate to Brooklyn in Madden 21

If you want to relocate your franchise to Brooklyn then you'll need to set up your league properly.

First, you'll need to pick "Owner" as your role, and then you'll need to go into league settings and select "All Users Only" under the relocation settings.

Madden 21 relocation settins

PICK ME: If this isn't picked then you may not be able to relocate!

Then you are free to move.

READ MORE: Madden 21 review

Once that's done you can start your league. If you go to team -> My Owner -> Stadium you'll find the option to relocate. Hit that and the process is underway!

Brooklyn in Madden 21

Brooklyn is one of the best relocation options in Madden 21.

The fanbase personality of hardcore means they will be keen to spend money on conssessions and merchandise, while the huge market size means you'll get plenty of eyes on your team.

Madden 21 relocation Brooklyn 1

The 5/6 fan interest also means that sellouts should be commonplace and they could be more forgiving of a few losses and slow seasons.

Brooklyn team names & uniforms

You can always retain your old team nickname and uniforms, but where is the fun in that?

When you pick Brooklyn for your relocation city you'll have a trio of new nicknames to pick from.

READ MORE: The best playbooks to use in Madden 21

Each comes with three uniform choices too, but you can't see those until after you pick a name. Never fear though, we have all the choices for you!

Barons

The Barons logo and name doesn't really interest us, but you might like the combo.

Madden 21 brooklyn barons 1

With that logo comes a trio of blue/yellow uniform options.

Madden 21 brooklyn barons 1 2
Madden 21 brooklyn barons 2 1
Madden 21 brooklyn barons 3 1

Uniform #2 is our favorite here, but they all seem a little uninspired.

Beats

The Beats feel far more Brooklyn. Not only that but the logo and colors bring a uniqueness to the team.

Madden 21 brooklyn beats 1

The three uniform options are pretty varied too.

Brooklyn Beats style 1 1
Brooklyn Beats Style 2 1
Brooklyn beats style 3 1

#2 is a winner for us with the purple and white combo. The grey of #1 is a bit dull, and #3 could easily be an old Ravens home jersey.

Bulls

This one though, this is our pick. The Bulls may evoke Jordan and Pippen, but it also stands for greatness in the wider sporting world.

Madden 21 Brooklyn Bulls 3

These uniforms look a little like the Barons options, but they offer a bit more uniqueness.

Madden 21 Brooklyn Bulls style 1 1
Madden 21 Brooklyn Bulls style 2 1
Madden 21 brooklyn bulls uni 3

We would run with #3, but the choice is all yours!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy