Madden 21 Franchise Relocation: Brooklyn team names, uniforms, & more

Madden 21 is here, which means its time to dive into Franchise Mode and create a dynasty.

If you want a dynasty like no other you can relocate to the beating heart of New York, Brooklyn!

How to relocate to Brooklyn in Madden 21

If you want to relocate your franchise to Brooklyn then you'll need to set up your league properly.

First, you'll need to pick "Owner" as your role, and then you'll need to go into league settings and select "All Users Only" under the relocation settings.

PICK ME: If this isn't picked then you may not be able to relocate!

Then you are free to move.

Once that's done you can start your league. If you go to team -> My Owner -> Stadium you'll find the option to relocate. Hit that and the process is underway!

Brooklyn in Madden 21

Brooklyn is one of the best relocation options in Madden 21.

The fanbase personality of hardcore means they will be keen to spend money on conssessions and merchandise, while the huge market size means you'll get plenty of eyes on your team.

The 5/6 fan interest also means that sellouts should be commonplace and they could be more forgiving of a few losses and slow seasons.

Brooklyn team names & uniforms

You can always retain your old team nickname and uniforms, but where is the fun in that?

When you pick Brooklyn for your relocation city you'll have a trio of new nicknames to pick from.

Each comes with three uniform choices too, but you can't see those until after you pick a name. Never fear though, we have all the choices for you!

Barons

The Barons logo and name doesn't really interest us, but you might like the combo.

With that logo comes a trio of blue/yellow uniform options.

Uniform #2 is our favorite here, but they all seem a little uninspired.

Beats

The Beats feel far more Brooklyn. Not only that but the logo and colors bring a uniqueness to the team.

The three uniform options are pretty varied too.

#2 is a winner for us with the purple and white combo. The grey of #1 is a bit dull, and #3 could easily be an old Ravens home jersey.

Bulls

This one though, this is our pick. The Bulls may evoke Jordan and Pippen, but it also stands for greatness in the wider sporting world.

These uniforms look a little like the Barons options, but they offer a bit more uniqueness.

We would run with #3, but the choice is all yours!