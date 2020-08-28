Madden 21 Franchise Relocation: London team names, uniforms, & more

Move your team across the pond and bring football to a whole new market to make some money!

Madden 21 is here, which means its time to dive into Franchise Mode and create a dynasty.

If you want to reach a whole new set of fans with untapped potential, look no further than London, UK.

How to relocate to London in Madden 21

If you want to relocate your franchise to Brooklyn then you’ll need to set up your league properly.

First, you’ll need to pick “Owner” as your role, and then you’ll need to go into league settings and select “All Users Only” under the relocation settings.

PICK ME: If this isn’t picked then you may not be able to relocate!

Then you are free to move.

Once that’s done you can start your league. If you go to team -> My Owner -> Stadium you’ll find the option to relocate. Hit that and the process is underway!

London in Madden 21

London is one of the most unique relocation options in Madden 21.

The fanbase personality of loyal which means they will stick with you even if you struggle to win games, while the huge market size means you’ll get plenty of eyes on your team.

LONDON CALLING: The UK is desperate for an NFL team!

The 6/6 fan interest also means that sellouts should be commonplace as well as selling lots of merchandise and jerseys.

London team names & uniforms

You can always retain your old team nickname and uniforms, but where is the fun in that?

When you pick London for your relocation city you’ll have a trio of new nicknames to pick from.

Each comes with three uniform choices too, but you can’t see those until after you pick a name. Never fear though, we have all the choices for you!

Bulldogs

The British Bulldog is a bit of a cliche but the fans are OK with it.

With that logo comes a trio of Red/white/blue uniform options.

Uniform #1 is our favorite here, with a modern and slick design in British colours.

Black Knights

The Black Knights have less of a London feel but the kits are incredibly fresh.

The three uniform options aren’t that varied but they are striking.

#1 is again the winner for us with the stripes across the shoulders. The red trousers in #2 look a bit too much like leather chaps!

Monarchs

This is a classic pick due to the name matching the old London team that competed in NFL Europe. Bringing back their classic colour scheme with a modern uniform approach

These uniforms look a little like the Barons options, but they offer a bit more uniqueness.

We would run with #3, but the choice is all yours!