Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Applications Event Guide

Curious about the Vibro-Crystal Applications event? Genshin Impact 4.6 has brought along a slew of exciting additions, including new banners for Arlecchino, a powerful Pyro DPS character.

This week, we have a rerun of the Vibro-Crystal Applications event, which marks its third rerun! Let's take a look at how to unlock and play this event in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Vibro-Crystal Applications

"Vibro-Crystal Applications" is a combat event in Genshin Impact 4.6 which runs from April 28 to May 9, 2024. There are six stages to this event, which are as follows:

Vibro-Crystal Applications Stage Date Gaseous Flow Detection April 28, 2024 Fertile Growth Activation Research April 29, 2024 Effect of Ecological Fluctuations April 30, 2024 Probability of Wound Healing May 1, 2024 Enhancing the Photothermal Effect May 2, 2024 Resonance Vibration Attribution May 3, 2024

To unlock "Vibro-Crystal Applications", you'll need to be at least Adventure Rank 28, and have completed the Archon Quest "The Fond Farewell."

As for the location, you'll need to teleport to the Harmonics Research Facility north of the Chasm, where two engineers from Fontaine are developing products using Vibro-Crystal theory. Simply enter the facility to begin!

How to play Vibro-Crystal Applications

For the first 6 days of the "Vibro-Crystal Applications" event, a new challenge will become available each day. You can play these challenges anytime after they unlock, but keep in mind that you have until May 9 to complete the event!

Your character roster needs to be divided into two separate teams before you enter a combat challenge. Even if you don't have enough characters built, don't worry! Each day of the event will provide you with four trial characters that you may use.

You can equip each team with a Vibro-Crystal Harmonics Schema, which allows you to combine Transmitter and Receiver Crystals for various combat bonuses.

Each Transmitter Crystal can project its effects onto one Receiver Crystal. However, each Receiver can receive transmissions from up to three Transmitters simultaneously. Using different Transmitter Crystal combinations with Receivers will amplify their effects!

Basically, the event requires defeating continuously spawning opponents within a time limit to accumulate points. After the challenge ends, you'll be awarded rewards based on your total points scored!

To get the best possible rewards, make sure to adjust your resonance to the Vibro-Crystals in the event, and use your Elemental Burst and Skills as much as possible.

There is a Score Multiplier for this event, where you can earn more points by fighting enemies of a higher level. The Multipliers offered are as follows:

Normal : Multiplier x1

: Multiplier x1 Hard : Multiplier x4

: Multiplier x4 Extreme: Multiplier x10

Vibro-Crystal Applications Day 1: "Gaseous Flow Detection" walkthrough

The first day of the event is called "Gaseous Flow Detection." In this stage, Anemo characters are particularly powerful as the CRIT Rate for Anemo attacks will increase when Swirl reactions are triggered.

The trial characters offered for this stage are Wanderer, Xiao, Faruzan, and Heizou, which are all Anemo characters. Wanderer and Xiao are 5-star characters, while Faruzan and Heizou are 4-star characters. Make sure to have a powerful Anemo character on each team you build!

As for the other characters, you should use Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro characters, as Swirl reactions are triggered when their Anemo comes into contact with these elements.

Vibro-Crystal Applications Day 2: "Fertile Growth Activation Research" walkthrough

For the second day, the name of the stage is "Fertile Growth Activation Research." You will regain Elemental Energy when you trigger a Quicken, Spread, or Aggravate reaction on an opponent during this combat challenge.

The trial characters for this stage are Nahida, Cyno, Xingqiu, and Yaoyao. Here are their elements:

Nahida : 5-star Dendro

: 5-star Dendro Cyno : 5-star Electro

: 5-star Electro Xingqiu : 4-star Hydro

: 4-star Hydro Yaoyao: 4-star Dendro

Quicken/Spread/Aggravate are reactions that occur when another element comes into contact with Dendro, so it makes sense that two of the characters offered use the Dendro element.

Quicken happens when Dendro meets Electro on an opponent. The attack can be further buffed by hitting the Quickened enemy with Dendro, which causes Spread; or Electro, which causes Aggravate.

Thus, you should choose Dendro and Electro characters from the trial roster or your own for this challenge. You can also pick Xingqiu to cause the Bloom effect, but it doesn't have the stage's buffs.

Vibro-Crystal Applications rewards

By participating in this event and earning a certain level of points, you will earn some exciting rewards, including Primogems! Here are the rewards for every stage:

Gaseous Flow Detection rewards 500 points: 70 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 2 Hero's Wit 1500 points: 20,000 Mora, Lustrous Stone from Guyun 4000 points: 20,000 Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore

Fertile Growth Activation Research rewards 500 points: 70 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 2 Hero's Wit 1500 points: 20,000 Mora, Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir 4000 points: 20,000 Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stay tuned as we'll be updating this guide for the other stages of the event!

If you're looking for more news and guides on Genshin Impact, feel free to check out all about the upcoming character Sigewinne! Also, here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 4.7.

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule