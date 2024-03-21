Genshin Impact The Great Fayz Reaction Debate Event Guide

Get ready to snap some cool pics!

21 Mar 2024 3:12 PM +00:00

Jami, the Amurta researcher who previously created the marvellous Fayz Potion, is back! He's implemented more efficient enhancement methods and needs your help to verify them in the Version 4.5 event, "The Great Fayz Reaction Debate".

This combat event introduces a unique mechanic: Time Dilation Mode. Time freezes when you stop moving after using a skill. This not only lets you accumulate Fayz Force for a damage boost, but also grants you a golden opportunity to capture a ton of cool pictures!

How to unlock The Great Fayz Reaction Debate

"Great Fayz Reaction Debate" is a combat event within the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 update, running from 22 March to 3 April 2024. You can tackle the first two stages on day one. There are a total of eight stages and a new stage will be unlocked each day. Here's what you need to get started:

Be an Adventure Rank 20 or higher

Complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act 3 "The Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

How to play The Great Fayz Reaction Debate

Once you enter the Fayz Discursive Facility and begin the challenge, stopping movement or using skills triggers Time Dilation Mode. Here, you can freely rotate the camera and snap pictures. Resuming movement or using skills causes time to flow normally again.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse

During the challenge, Fayz Force accumulates over time and by defeating enemies. When it reaches a certain threshold, triggering Time Dilation mode right after Elemental Skill or Burst creates a "Critical Moment” and causes Supersense Particles to appear.

By adjusting your camera angle to block these particles from view, you can consume Fayz Force to unleash a Supersense Skill, granting your party a random Fayz Furtherance buff.

Throughout the challenge, Menacing Projectiles will appear. Avoid them at all costs! Instead, focus on collecting Energizing Projectiles to boost your Fayz Force even further.

Great Fayz Reaction Debate rewards

Your contributions to Amurta research will be handsomely rewarded! Throughout the Great Fayz Reaction Debate, you can earn the following valuable resources to strengthen your characters:

Primogems

Mora

Hero’s Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Talent Level Up materials

As the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 combat event, "Great Fayz Reaction Debate", unfolds, we'll be updating this guide with even more details and walkthroughs to help you conquer every challenge. Stay tuned!

