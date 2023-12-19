Genshin Impact Gaming Kit Leaked: All abilites explained

Unleash the fiery passion of the Lion Dancer!

Affectionately nicknamed the "Lion Dance Boy" by the Genshin Impact community, Gaming's popularity has soared thanks to his unique name, leaked abilities, and recent drip marketing. A credible leaker recently unveiled his full kit, igniting excitement among players eager to witness Gaming's fiery potential in battle.

Among the 18 new characters released during the Fontaine cycle, Gaming stands out as a character from Liyue, set to receive his first Genshin Impact banner during the Lantern Rite Festival in Version 4.4! To prepare for his arrival, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to Gaming’s abilities, ensuring you're well-equipped to unleash his full potential.

Genshin Impact Gaming kit and abilities explained

According to credible leaks shared by HXG, Gaming will be a 4-star Pyro Claymore user who is best deployed as a plunge DPS.

While the community might be initially disappointed by another Pyro DPS, Gaming's unique abilities offer a fresh take on how to deal damage in Genshin Impact, promising fun and engaging gameplay!

Gaming Elemental Skill

Gaming dashes forward and leaps into the air, unleashing a Pyro-infused plunge attack upon landing. This ability consumes Gaming’s health upon landing, up to a maximum of 10%.

Gaming Elemental Burst

Gaming enters a Pyro-infused state, healing himself and summoning a fiery companion that smashes the target area, dealing massive AoE Pyro damage.

After the companion completes its attack, it rolls towards Gaming’s location. When it converges with Gaming, it exits the field and refreshes Gaming’s Elemental Skill cooldown.

During the Burst, if Gaming performs his Elemental Skill’s plunge attack and his health is above 50%, the companion will be summoned again, repeating the process.

Gaming Constellations

Here are Genshin Impact Gaming's Constellations, leaked by HXG:

1 - Gaming’s Health is restored by 15% when the summoned companion from his Burst converges with him

2 - If Gaming receives healing and it overflows, his ATK will be increased by 20% for 5 seconds.

3 - Increases the level of Gaming’s Elemental Skill by 3

4 - Upon landing an empowered plunge attack from his Elemental Skill, regenerate 2 energy once every 0.2 seconds.

5 - Increases the level of Gaming’s Elemental Burst by 3

6 - Elemental Skill CRIT Rate is increased by 20, CRIT DMG increased by 40%, and the attack range is expanded

That was everything you need to know about Gaming's abilities in Genshin Impact!

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the state of the game.

