Genshin Impact Reveals Limited-Time Region "Bottleland"

The Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Livestream has just ended, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming summer update. HoYoverse has promised fans a plethora of exciting new content, along with reruns of fun events!

Before we delve into the most-anticipated reveal from the Livestream, don't forget to redeem your Primogem codes in our 3.8 Livestream rundown, and learn more about what's to come in our Genshin Impact 3.8 guide.

Welcome to Bottleland

It has been revealed that the upcoming summer flagship event will take place in a Limited-Time region called "Bottleland," which is nestled inside a bottle within the "Veluriyam Mirage" desert. This new map will replace the Golden Apple Archipelago, offering players a fresh and brand-new experience.

Travellers will need to collect vouchers scattered around the region in order to obtain hefty rewards like Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit. Notably, players will have the opportunity to acquire Kaeya's new skin and a copy of the 4-star Cryo character Layla! To assist in the search, various tools will be available, including crystal locators and more.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse Bottleland attractions

There will be unique attractions and new mechanics introduced within Bottleland, such as special streaming projectors that allow you to construct corresponding items with the "power of your imagination".

A delightful new travel mechanic will also make its debut! Introducing the "Choo-Choo Cart", a makeshift rollercoaster that offers players a whimsical and speedy mode of transportation across the enchanting lands of Bottleland.

Mini-games

There will be a total of four fun-filled event minigames in Bottleland!

First, Spino Blaster, where you are tasked to shoot down balloons using Hydro bullets fired from a cannon to collect points! There will be different types of bullets, which significantly varies your gameplay. For example, you can unlock infinite ammo from the "Overdrive Ball" buff.

Next, we have Sojourns of the Barking Fox. Players will have to control and manoeuvre a floating “Barking Fox” while avoiding obstacles to collect as many adventure coins as possible!

After that, Dance of Flashing Thought, an "elegant" combat minigame inspired by the world of theatre. Defeat opponents to accumulate "Honed Will," and once you've gathered enough, you'll unlock the powerful "Honed Focus" effects. These effects will shine a spotlight on your character, swiftly defeating all enemies in your path.

Finally, Bing-Bang Finchball: a unique tabletop game where players aim to launch Finchballs onto coloured zones on a board in order to score as many points as possible! Each zone on the board corresponds to a different point value, creating a thrilling challenge to strategise and aim accurately.

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 summer update is going to make a splash! Interested in learning everything you need to know about the next update? Look no further, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact 3.8: Release Date, Characters, Leaks, and More guide here!