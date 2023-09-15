Arlecchino In-Game Model Stuns Genshin Impact Community

Arlecchino, also known by her codename ‘The Knave’, is stirring up quite a storm in the Genshin Impact community following the recent reveal of her in-game model in the 4.1 Livestream.

In a groundbreaking trailer released back in July 2022, HoYoverse gave fans a glimpse at eight of the remaining Fatui Harbingers of Snezhnaya, including the white-haired Arlecchino. Her role in the unfolding story was teased again in the bombshell "Overture Teaser". The iconic red exes in her eyes and her enigmatic personality have since captivated the attention of Genshin fans.

During the 4.1 Livestream, it was revealed that ArlecFarlchino will play a large role in the upcoming Archon Quest, following the shocking imprisonment of her fellow Harbinger, Tartaglia (Childe).

Genshin Impact fans shower praise on Arlecchino’s in-game model

Arlecchino is one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers hailing from the land of Cryo, Snezhnaya.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers serve as the executive heads of the Fatui and act as the lieutenants of Snezhnaya's Cryo Archon, Tsaritsa. They embody the pinnacle of power, wealth, and political influence within Snezhnayan society, commanding ‘absolute authority’. The Harbingers’ primary duties centre around furthering the Tsaritsa’s goal of overthrowing the Gods of Celestia and destabilising the nations under their purview.

At the conclusion of Act 2 of Archon Quest Chapter IV, the Eleventh Harbinger, Childe, was found guilty under mysterious circumstances and incarcerated in the Fortress of Meropide. Naturally, the Fatui aren't just going to sit back and watch, heralding the arrival of a new Harbinger.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Arlecchino’s in-game model, revealed in the Livestream, has since caused a sensation in the Genshin Impact community, with many praising how faithful the model is to her appearance in previous trailers and teasers.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: DailyDamselette

While some fans initially expressed concerns about whether her hair and suit would meet expectations (as was the case with previous character models like Albedo and Diluc), excitement surged when her model was revealed. Many fans cannot wait for her arrival in the game.

In Version 4.1, Arlecchino will meet with the Hydro Archon Furina and Iudex Neuvillette to resolve this diplomatic incident. This sets the stage for potentially explosive developments in Acts 3, “To the Stars Shining in the Depths”, and Act 4, “Cataclysm's Quickening”.

With numerous unresolved mysteries lurking within the gritty underbelly of Fontaine, Genshin Impact fans are eagerly anticipating the unfolding story. And with Arlecchino at the helm, the narrative is bound to reach a riveting crescendo.

