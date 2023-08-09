Genshin Impact 4.0: How to get to Fontaine

The much-anticipated nation of Hydro, Fontaine, is situated on top of an elevated continental plate, giving rise to a massive waterfall that stretches thousands of metres. This majestic view unveiled in the Version 4.0 Livestream has left Genshin Impact players wondering how exactly they’re meant to get to the upcoming region.

During the recent Livestream and Developers Discussion, Genshin devs reassured players that unlocking Fontaine will be a straightforward process for both beginners and veterans alike.

Version 4.0 will mark the debut of the long-awaited diving mechanic and usher in a new era of underwater exploration. However, before you can take the plunge into the waters of Fontaine, you must unlock the region first! Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking Fontaine.

How do I unlock Fontaine as a new Genshin Impact player?

Genshin devs acknowledge that navigating through over three years of in-game content might seem daunting, so they have devised a solution to make unlocking Fontaine more streamlined and convenient for newer or less experienced players.

So don’t fret if you are a new Genshin player and eager to explore Fontaine before delving into other regions, you just need to follow these steps after the Version 4.0 update goes live:

Complete the Mondstadt Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

After completion, a Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru's Realm of Farakhkert will unlock automatically

Use Teleport Waypoint to quickly arrive near the border between Sumeru and Fontaine

Summon a Waverider by the shore and sail to Romaritime Harbor

Take the lift in the centre of Romaritime Harbor to access the "aquabus" that will take you to the Court of Fontaine

It's important to note that although completing the Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI titled "Caribert" isn't imperative, you can gain a more comprehensive understanding of Teyvat's lore by completing the Archon Quest prior to your journey to Fontaine, as noted by Genshin Impact devs in the recent Developer Discussion.

How do I unlock Fontaine as a veteran Genshin Impact player?

For seasoned Genshin Impact players who have successfully completed the Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert" and are fully up-to-date with the ongoing storyline, the process becomes straightforward. You only need to follow the steps outlined in the upcoming Archon Quest Chapter IV to reach Romaritime Harbor with ease. During this Quest, you will be transported to the Court of Fontaine aboard an "aquabus" along the Clementine Line.

In the event that you haven't yet explored the Realm of Farakhkert, the new Teleport Waypoint will be automatically unlocked for you once Version 4.0 is live.

In the upcoming version update, Travelers will embark on a journey to Fontaine, the nation of Justice. This region spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery. Learn all about the new underwater explorations in our guide here: Top 6 New Genshin Impact Underwater Exploration Mechanics Revealed.

