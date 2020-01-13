FIFA 21 Trailer: Release Date, new features, gameplay, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

2020 is set to be an exciting year for gamers with the upcoming releases of both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Therefore, we’re expecting EA to come back with a bang when it comes to the next instalment of their football title, FIFA 21.

Keep reading for the latest news on FIFA 21 trailers and more.

E3 2020 Launch

We know that the popular gaming trade show, E3, will be held from 9th-11th June this year. It’s here that we expect to get our first proper look at FIFA 21.

If last year is to go by, we can expect an E3 livestream on all things FIFA 21. It’ll likely outline gameplay improvements and any extra surprises that EA may have up their sleeve.

BACK TO THE STREETS: With last year’s focus on VOLTA, will EA have another surprise to unveil?

VOLTA football was a main focal point of EA’s promotional launch last year, so it would be unsurprising if FIFA 21 were to feature a number of VOLTA updates.

Gameplay Trailer

Once E3 has concluded, we expect EA to allow the hype around FIFA 21 to build for around a month before launching any further trailers.

Therefore, any gameplay trailers will launch towards July 2020.

FLASHBACK: Last year’s gameplay trailer offered an in-depth look at new gameplay features

FIFA 20’s gameplay trailer featured the new gameplay features, such as strafe dribbling, timed finishing and new set piece mechanics.

That means FIFA 21’s gameplay trailer will go in to more detail around new gameplay mechanics and features and give us a proper taste of the new game.

Click “Next” for our predicted FIFA 21 ratings…