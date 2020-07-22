FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Time, How to Watch, Features, Xbox 20/20 & more

We know the first being showcase of the Next Gen title is on the way, and perhaps which players will feature.

News broke yesterday that the full FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer is to be unveiled to the public this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming showing from EA Sports.

The Reveal Trailer is scheduled to go live on Thursday, 23 July at 11am ET / 4pm BST.

Stream

What we expect to see

Reddit user ChrissyG_X discovered the source code of the above trailer page on YouTube.

CODE BREAKER – Can these tags suggest what is to come?

With names such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland and Joao Felix in there, you wonder if the cover stars for the game are likely to come from these young stars.

“Gameplay” also appears, so perhaps we can at least get a sneak peak of some new features coming to FIFA 21.

Part of Xbox 20/20

The 11am ET / 4pm BST show time clashes with the pre-show for Xbox 20/20 July’s Games Showcase – or is it tied in?

Madden 21 was first teased at Inside Xbox, so perhaps we will get a deeper dive during the upcoming stream.

If that is the case, expect some exclusive Next Gen footage of the game “Optimized for Series X”.

