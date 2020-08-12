[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer COMING SOON!

It looks like we’ll be seeing our first glimpse of this massively anticipated game mode!

by Ramzi Musa Aug 12, 2020
FIFA 21 career mode trailer

EA has just announced that the long-awaited FIFA 21 trailer will be heading our way soon!

Keep reading for all the details!

FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer

After a ton of reveals, fans will now be getting the chance to see one of the most anticipated games modes of the upcoming title in action.

career mode trailer 1

Now it hasn’t been confirmed as to what time this will be going ahead, or even a date, but we’re predicting we could see it as early as next week.

However we’ll have to speculate for now!

Be sure to check back in for all the latest, including our countdown to the trailer premier!

Release Date

FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October.

Written by Ramzi Musa

