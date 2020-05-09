FIFA 21 Early Access: Pre-order, EA Access, Origin Access, Ultimate Edition, Champions Edition & more

For those of you who just can’t wait, find out how to get your hands on the game earlier than the rest here!

As we prepare ourselves for the FIFA 21 and the arrival of next gen consoles, excitement is reaching fever pitch in the FIFA community.

As ever, there are ways you can get hold of the game earlier than the release date, so keep reading for more details!

EA usually releases the newest FIFA on the last Friday of September, so expect FIFA 21 to hit the shelves on Friday, 25 September 2020.

EA Access

EA Access is a subscription service that allows you to play all of your favourite EA titles.

There are added perks too such as early access to games such as FIFA, with members able to play the game before the official release date.

EA Access players will be able to download FIFA 21 a whole week before it is released, although they will be limited to ten hours of gaming time.

PS4 players will be able to sign up to EA Access for the first time this July too!

Origin Access

Similar to EA Access, Origin Access is the PC equivalent of the subscription.

PC players with an Origin Access membership will be able to enjoy FIFA 21 at the same time as EA Access players on Xbox One and PS4.

Champions & Ultimate Editions

When you download or pre-order either the Champions or Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 you will get access to the game three days earlier than the official release date.

This means that by pre-ordering these editions, you can have your hands on the game on Tuesday, 22 September 2020.

Along with early access, these editions arrive with the usual added bonuses of free Ultimate Team packs too!

Pre-order

FIFA 21 is available to pre-order from early June which leaves plenty of time for more exciting announcements.

Pre-ordering the standard edition will ensure you receive the game on the official release date, Friday, 25 September 2020.

