*BREAKING* FIFA 21 FULL FUT REVEAL coming Monday: How to watch, Details and more
Looks like we’re in for a real treat next week, with yet another reveal from EA!
EA has just announced some news about FUT Icons for FIFA 21, and it looks like a full FUT reveal trailer incoming sooner than you might think!
Here’s everything you need to know.
FUT 21 Icon revealed
The post reveals that Petr Cech is a FUT 21 icon. And it looks like we’ll be getting even more information, or footage as early as this Monday 10 August at 11 am ET/ 4 pm BST.
What will we see in the reveal? Well, if the gameplay trailer is anything to go by, we’re certainly in for a treat!
How to watch?
You can watch it right here! Make sure to set your reminders!
Release Date and Pre-order
EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.
If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October!