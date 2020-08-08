[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 FULL FUT REVEAL coming Monday: How to watch, Details and more

Looks like we’re in for a real treat next week, with yet another reveal from EA!

by Ramzi Musa Aug 8, 2020
FIFA 21 FUT reveal

EA has just announced some news about FUT Icons for FIFA 21, and it looks like a full FUT reveal trailer incoming sooner than you might think!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents hide
1 FUT 21 Icon revealed
2 How to watch?
3 Release Date and Pre-order

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

FUT 21 Icon revealed

The post reveals that Petr Cech is a FUT 21 icon. And it looks like we’ll be getting even more information, or footage as early as this Monday 10 August at 11 am ET/ 4 pm BST.

FIFA 21

What will we see in the reveal? Well, if the gameplay trailer is anything to go by, we’re certainly in for a treat!

How to watch?

You can watch it right here! Make sure to set your reminders!

Release Date and Pre-order

EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October!

Written by Ramzi Musa

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon