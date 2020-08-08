BREAKING* FIFA 21 FULL FUT REVEAL coming Monday: How to watch, Details and more

Looks like we’re in for a real treat next week, with yet another reveal from EA!

EA has just announced some news about FUT Icons for FIFA 21, and it looks like a full FUT reveal trailer incoming sooner than you might think!

Here’s everything you need to know.

FUT 21 Icon revealed

The post reveals that Petr Cech is a FUT 21 icon. And it looks like we’ll be getting even more information, or footage as early as this Monday 10 August at 11 am ET/ 4 pm BST.

What will we see in the reveal? Well, if the gameplay trailer is anything to go by, we’re certainly in for a treat!

How to watch?

You can watch it right here! Make sure to set your reminders!

EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October!