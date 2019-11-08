FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Strike now on Welsh wonderkid

We've reached the end of another week, meaning it's time for our weekly FUT price round in our FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis! Keep reading to find out all the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Discount Daniel

This young man has featured in almost every market analysis so far, with his price fluctuating massively on a weekly basis. Well, Daniel James I'm sure you'll be chuffed to hear that you've finally made it as our star feature!

The United man has seen his price drop by -52% on Xbox One, to just 1200 coins. Whether you're looking to make a quick profit or utilise the Welshman's 94 sprint speed, 80 balance and 73 dribbling, he's a must-buy this week.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

Other Price Drops

It could be time to pick up these stars on the cheap.

Gianluigi Buffon - 1600 coins (-30.42%) PS4

With goalkeeping stats of 91 GK positioning and 80 GK reflexes, the Italian veteran is an absolute bargain at 1600 coins. He may not be the 'keeper he once was, but don't let his age deter you, he'll serve your team well.

Paulinho - 3600 coins (-29.42%) Xbox One

The ex-Barcelona man has traded La Liga for the Chinese Super League, but with 92 stamina, 84 positioning and 84 ball control he remains a top talent.

READ MORE: Ruud Gullit’s FUT card costs more than a Chelsea season ticket!

This is just about the best price you'll get for the Brazilian, so if you're planning to integrate some Chinese league players in to your FUT squad, he's a must-have.

DeAndre Yedlin - 850 coins (-22.69%) Xbox One

Yedlin’s defensive stats of 72 sliding tackle and 75 standing tackle may not be the strongest, but his 92 sprint speed more than makes up for it.

The American has been struggling internationally recently, so his real-life form may be impacting his FUT price.

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, there is no better time to sell them on the transfer market.

Daniel James - 1400 coins (+64.70%) PS4

Daniel James is really hogging the limelight this week as he's the biggest price riser (PS4) as well as biggest price dropper (Xbox)!

READ MORE: How to attack according to a FIFA Pro

As we've already covered, the young Welshman has great stats for his age, with his ongoing popularity resulting in multiple price fluctuations in the FUT market.

Joe Gomez - 1500 coins (+57.86%) Xbox One

Gomez's price rise is likely a result of his 85 sprint speed and 82 standing tackles - he's clearly an OP centre back. If you want to trade him in, you'll get the best price now, however think twice as he is an incredibly useful player to own.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 1700 coins (+54.55%) PS4

After two consecutive weeks as top price dropper, it's unsurprising that Hudson-Odoi's price has rocketed. With 86 acceleration and 85 agility he’s a popular utility winger on FUT.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 young CM’s

Those of you who took our advice and bought the Englishman over the last two weeks, now is the time to cash in!

Adama Traore - 6500 coins (+22.64%) Xbox One

Adama has started the 2019/20 Premier League season with a bang. He’s had a number of good performances, with his highlight being his two goals in Wolves’ win at the Etihad. This is likely to have resulted in the increase in his FUT price.

He lacks attacking attributes, but he has strong physical traits of 96 sprint speed and 87 balance, along with an impressive 89 dribbling.

To find all of FUT’s recent price changes, head to FUTBIN’s live market index.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – How to get the 21 new FGS kits on FUT