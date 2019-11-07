FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: How to get all the new FIFA Global Series kits

Let's be honest - all those hours of thumb cramp, sweat and tears on FUT means nothing if your super squad doesn't look good while winning. Well FIFA fans will be happy to hear that all the new FIFA 20 Global Series (FGS) kits are launching tomorrow!

Keep reading to find out how to get all 21 FGS Ultimate Team kits in FIFA 20.

How to get the kits

The special edition FGS kits will be available as of Friday (8th November). All you have to do to redeem every ingle kit is watch the FUT Champions Cup Stage which is running from the 8th-10th November.

WIN IN STYLE: All 21 of the new FGS kits available out tomorrow

So, link your EA and Twitch accounts, sign in, watch the stream and get ready to receive your brand new FGS kits.

If you don't know who to link your EA and Twitch accounts, found out more here.

