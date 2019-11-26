FIFA 20 Patch: 29 new Game Face Updates - Pukki, Grealish, Wesley & more

Title Update #7 for FIFA 20 has been announced, with the new patch available on PC and coming to PS4 and Xbox One at a later date.
Part of the latest update includes 29 new Star Heads (in-game faces) - we'll be updating this article as and when more Star Heads are confirmed.
Keep reading to see which players have a confirmed in-gamer face update.
Norwich
Eleven Norwich players are included in the updated Star Heads, including six confirmed:
- Teemu Pukki
- Patrick Roberts
- Timm Klose
- Kenny McLean
- Marco Stiepermann
- Dennis Srbeny
- Emiliano Buendia
- Max Aarons
- Ben Godfrey
- Todd Cantwell
- Tom Trybull
READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 Centre Backs to sign
Aston Villa
Ten Aston Villa players are included in the updated Star Heads, including nine confirmed:
- Jack Grealish
- Wesley
- John McGinn
- Douglas Luiz
- Trezeguet
- Anwar El Ghazi
- Jota
- Keinan Davis
- Frederic Guilbert
READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Best Loan signings on Career Mode
Sheffield United
Five Sheffield United players have been given updated game faces, including:
- George Baldock
- Jack O'Connell
- Chris Basham
- Kieron Freeman
- Oli McBurnie (update, not new)
(photos will be uploaded as and when we find them)
The following players are rumoured and not confirmed - we will continue to update this article with the latest news.
Atletico Madrid
Two Atletico players have had an in-game face update, including:
- Ivan Saponjic
- Renan Lodi (update, not new)
READ MORE: Who wins the next 15 Ballon d’Ors on Career Mode
PSG
Four PSG players now have improved game faces, including:
- Garissone Innocent
- Colin Dagba
- Leandro Paredes
- Adil Aouchiche
Rumoured players sourced from FIFA Forums.
NOW WATCH BELOW: Hashtag Harry takes on the RealSport team in the hardest FIFA 20 Challenge you’ll see!