FIFA 20 Patch: 29 new Game Face Updates - Pukki, Grealish, Wesley & more

Title Update #7 for FIFA 20 has been announced, with the new patch available on PC and coming to PS4 and Xbox One at a later date.

Part of the latest update includes 29 new Star Heads (in-game faces) - we'll be updating this article as and when more Star Heads are confirmed.

Keep reading to see which players have a confirmed in-gamer face update.

Norwich

Eleven Norwich players are included in the updated Star Heads, including six confirmed:

Teemu Pukki

Patrick Roberts

Timm Klose

Kenny McLean

Marco Stiepermann

Dennis Srbeny

Emiliano Buendia

Max Aarons

Ben Godfrey

Todd Cantwell

Tom Trybull

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 Centre Backs to sign

Aston Villa

Ten Aston Villa players are included in the updated Star Heads, including nine confirmed:

Jack Grealish

Wesley

John McGinn

Douglas Luiz

Trezeguet

Anwar El Ghazi

Jota

Keinan Davis

Frederic Guilbert

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Best Loan signings on Career Mode

Sheffield United

Five Sheffield United players have been given updated game faces, including:

George Baldock

Jack O'Connell

Chris Basham

Kieron Freeman

Oli McBurnie (update, not new)

(photos will be uploaded as and when we find them)

The following players are rumoured and not confirmed - we will continue to update this article with the latest news.

Atletico Madrid

Two Atletico players have had an in-game face update, including:

Ivan Saponjic

Renan Lodi (update, not new)

READ MORE: Who wins the next 15 Ballon d’Ors on Career Mode

PSG

Four PSG players now have improved game faces, including:

Garissone Innocent

Colin Dagba

Leandro Paredes

Adil Aouchiche

Rumoured players sourced from FIFA Forums.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Hashtag Harry takes on the RealSport team in the hardest FIFA 20 Challenge you’ll see!