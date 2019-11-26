header decal
26 Nov 2019

FIFA 20 Patch: 29 new Game Face Updates - Pukki, Grealish, Wesley & more

FIFA 20 Patch: 29 new Game Face Updates - Pukki, Grealish, Wesley & more

Title Update #7 brings 29 new star heads, with player faces for PSG, Norwich, Aston Villa and Atletico.

Title Update #7 for FIFA 20 has been announced, with the new patch available on PC and coming to PS4 and Xbox One at a later date.

Part of the latest update includes 29 new Star Heads (in-game faces) - we'll be updating this article as and when more Star Heads are confirmed.

Keep reading to see which players have a confirmed in-gamer face update.

Norwich

Eleven Norwich players are included in the updated Star Heads, including six confirmed:

  • Teemu Pukki
  • Patrick Roberts
  • Timm Klose
  • Kenny McLean
  • Marco Stiepermann
  • Dennis Srbeny
  • Emiliano Buendia
  • Max Aarons
  • Ben Godfrey
  • Todd Cantwell
  • Tom Trybull

Aston Villa

Ten Aston Villa players are included in the updated Star Heads, including nine confirmed:

  • Jack Grealish
  • Wesley
  • John McGinn
  • Douglas Luiz
  • Trezeguet
  • Anwar El Ghazi
  • Jota
  • Keinan Davis
  • Frederic Guilbert

Sheffield United

Five Sheffield United players have been given updated game faces, including:

  • George Baldock
  • Jack O'Connell
  • Chris Basham
  • Kieron Freeman
  • Oli McBurnie (update, not new)

(photos will be uploaded as and when we find them)

The following players are rumoured and not confirmed - we will continue to update this article with the latest news.

Atletico Madrid

Two Atletico players have had an in-game face update, including:

  • Ivan Saponjic
  • Renan Lodi (update, not new)

PSG

Four PSG players now have improved game faces, including:

  • Garissone Innocent
  • Colin Dagba
  • Leandro Paredes
  • Adil Aouchiche

Rumoured players sourced from FIFA Forums.

