FIFA 20: Top 10 Centre Backs (CBs) to buy in Career Mode & Ultimate Team – Van Dijk, Koulibaly, Ramos & more

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles". Which centre back will you sign to make your defence unbeatable?
A reliable defence is the cornerstone of any great team and there are some top class centre backs available on FIFA 20 Career Mode.
Centre backs are a key part of any formation as you cannot play without them. Making sure your defence is up to scratch is the first thing you should do on FIFA 20 Career Mode.
How to choose the best centre backs (CBs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode
In this list we are only looking at the very best players with CB as their primary position. Therefore, the following players all have a minimum overall rating of 85.
We are not looking for players for the future, solely focusing on the very best FIFA 20 has to offer to give you instant success in Career Mode.
Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – POT 91)
Age: 27
Position: CB
Club: Liverpool
Country: Netherlands
Best Stats: 92 Strength, 92 Standing Tackle, 91 Defensive Awareness
Career Mode Value: £70 million (release clause £135 million)
Wage: £180,000 a week
FUT Price: 612k PS4 / 551k Xbox One
There is nothing Virgil van Dijk can’t do. The Liverpool
centre back is 6’4”, boasts 77 Pace and a massive 92 Strength rating which
contribute to him being the best defender on the game. He is a major factor in
Liverpool’s incredible unbeaten run in the Premier League.
Dutch international van Dijk will not come cheap on Career Mode or Ultimate Team so be prepared to crack open your war chest if you want him marshalling your defence.
Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 89 – POT 91)
Age: 28
Position: CB
Club: Napoli
Country: Senegal
Best Stats: 95 Strength, 91 Defensive Awareness, 90 Standing Tackle
Career Mode Value: £61 million (£108 million release clause)
Wage: £135,000 a week
FUT Price: 27k PS4 / 27k Xbox One
Napoli’s Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a
rock-solid player to have in the heart of your defence. Physically capable of
dealing with any striker, his Jumping (81) and Heading Accuracy (83) make him a
threat at the other end of the pitch too.
Koulibaly is a favourite for both Career Mode and FUT fans alike. He is the best Serie A centre back available on FIFA 20 whilst also having room to reach 91 overall this year on Career Mode.
Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – POT 89)
Age: 33
Position: CB
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Spain
Best Stats: 93 Jumping, 92 Heading Accuracy, 90 Sliding Tackle
Career Mode Value: £28 million (£58 million release clause)
Wage: £270,000 a week
FUT Price: 117k PS4 / 100k Xbox One
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been one of the world’s
best defenders for over a decade. Heading into the twilight of his career,
Ramos has reached his potential on FIFA 20 Career Mode so is not a signing for
the future.
Ramos is a commanding figure at the back and has very good attributes across the board. His lowest stat (62 Long Shots) shows just how capable he is of playing almost anywhere on the pitch. Costing a whopping 100k on Ultimate Team, Ramos is a classy defender sure to improve your side.
Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 – POT 89)
Age: 34
Position: CB
Club: Piemonte Calcio
Country: Italy
Best Stats: 94 Defensive Awareness, 91 Standing Tackle, 91 Aggression
Career Mode Value: £22 million (£36 million release clause)
Wage: £194,000 a week
FUT Price: 27k PS4 / 28k Xbox One
A mainstay at the heart of his club and country’s defence
for well over ten years, Giorgio Chiellini is a legend of the game. A World Cup
winner in 2006, Chiellini also boasts eight Serie A titles in a decorated
career and will be missed when he decides to hang up his boots.
Chiellini is an accomplished defender and takes no prisoners in the tackle, his 91 Aggression accounts for that! For around 50k coins you can combine Chiellini and Koulibaly on FUT creating a brick wall in front of your goal.
Diego Godin (OVR 88 – POT 88)
Age: 33
Position: CB
Club: Inter
Country: Uruguay
Best Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness, 90 Jumping, 89 Strength
Career Mode Value: £25 million (£43 million release clause)
Wage: £122,000 a week
FUT Price: 20k PS4 / 20k Xbox One
Another top-class CB from the Italian league, Diego Godin swapped La Liga for Serie A in the summer. Godin has helped his new side, Inter, start the season brilliantly as they find themselves just one point off the top spot.
The experienced Uruguayan is another CB that has reached his peak but if you want a reliable defender for just a season or two, he could be your man.
Gerard Pique (OVR 88 – POT 88)
Age: 32
Position: CB
Club: Barcelona
Country: Spain
Best Stats: 89 Defensive Awareness, 89 Interceptions, 88 Standing Tackle
Career Mode Value: £34 million (£70 million release clause)
Wage: £257,000 a week
FUT Price: 21k PS4 / 21k Xbox One
A key player in Spain’s international dominance, Gerard Pique has won it all. Pique is as composed as they come in defence and his constant presence at the back for Barcelona shows how highly he is regarded. At 32, Pique can sure up your defence for a season or two.
With just 56 Pace, Pique is best when playing alongside a
more athletic partner. However, Pique’s excellent passing ability (83 Short Passing,
81 Long Passing) make him an ideal defender for those who like to play out from
the back.
Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87 – POT 90)
Age: 25
Position: CB LB
Club: Manchester City
Country: France
Best Stats: 89 Standing Tackle, 88 Sliding Tackle, 88 Defensive Awareness
Career Mode Value: £51 million (£98 million release clause)
Wage: £176k a week
FUT Price: 22k PS4 / 28k Xbox One
Aymeric Laporte is Man City’s standout defender and his injury has damaged Guardiola’s side considerably. The Frenchman is calm on the ball and reads the game brilliantly allowing his teammates to play with freedom in front of him.
A left-sided centre back with the potential to reach 90, Laporte is a must have signing for any top club on FIFA 20 Career Mode. Laporte will cost upwards of £60 million, but is much cheaper on FUT and you will be getting a defender with outstanding defensive stats (89 Standing Tackle, 88 Sliding Tackle).
Toby Alderweireld (OVR 87 – POT 87)
Age: 30
Position: CB
Club: Spurs
Country: Belgium
Best Stats: 90 Standing Tackle, 90 Defensive Awareness, 88 Interceptions
Career Mode Value: £37 million (£68 million release clause)
Wage: £140k a week
FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17k Xbox One
Despite a difficult start to the season for Spurs, Toby
Alderweireld will find himself with many suitors should he wish to leave North
London. The Belgian centre back has proven to be a reliable defender during his
time in the Premier League and is certainly better than Spurs’ form suggests.
Not as physically strong (79 Strength) as others on this list, Alderweireld is an expert defender and is rarely caught out of position. He is reaching his twilight years but can be snapped up on a free if you move fast enough in January 2020 on Career Mode.
Mats Hummels (OVR 87 – POT 87)
Age: 30
Position: CB
Club: Dortmund
Country: Germany
Best Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness, 89 Standing Tackle, 89 Interceptions
Career Mode Value: £37 million (£61 million release clause)
Wage: £117k a week
FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17k Xbox One
Having made the move back to Dortmund from Bayern, Mats Hummels is a rock in the heart of defence. Hummels is vastly experienced at the highest level having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.
Hummels’ 46 Acceleration is a concern against fast counter-attacking teams on FUT. However, the German can move forward and shield the back four effectively in Career Mode, utilising his range of passing (85 Long Passing).
Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87 – POT 87)
Age: 32
Position: CB
Club: Spurs
Country: Belgium
Best Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness, 89 Interceptions, 88 Sliding Tackle
Career Mode Value: £29 million (£54 million release clause)
Wage: £140k a week
FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17k Xbox One
Jan Vertonghen has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League for some time and has a brilliant understanding with his international teammate Alderweireld, helping Spurs establish themselves among the top clubs in England.
Like Alderweireld, Vertonghen’s contract is up in the summer of 2020 making him available on the cheap. He won’t improve on his 87 OVR, however his tackling and tactician traits should be enough to convince you to bring him to your club.
All Centre Backs above 85 on FIFA 20
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Club
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|Value
|Wage
|FUT
|Virgil van Dijk
|CB
|27
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|90
|91
|£70m
|£180k
|612k / 551k
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|CB
|28
|Napoli
|Senegal
|89
|91
|£61m
|£135k
|27k / 27k
|Sergio Ramos
|CB
|33
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|89
|89
|£29m
|£270k
|117k / 100k
|Giorgio Cheillini
|CB
|34
|Piemonte Calcio
|Italy
|89
|89
|£22m
|£194k
|27k / 28k
|Diego Godin
|CB
|33
|Inter
|Uruguay
|88
|88
|£25m
|£122k
|20k / 20k
|Gerard Pique
|CB
|32
|Barcelona
|Spain
|88
|88
|£34m
|£257k
|21k / 21k
|Aymeric Laporte
|CB LB
|25
|Man City
|France
|87
|90
|£51m
|£176k
|22k / 28k
|Toby Alderweireld
|CB
|30
|Spurs
|Belgium
|87
|87
|£37m
|£140k
|15k / 17k
|Mats Hummels
|CB
|30
|Dortmund
|Germany
|87
|87
|£37m
|£117k
|15k / 17k
|Jan Vertonghen
|CB
|32
|Spurs
|Belgium
|87
|87
|£29m
|£140k
|15k / 17k
|Thiago Silva
|CB
|34
|PSG
|Brazil
|87
|87
|£17m
|£122k
|14k / 17k
|Milan Skriniar
|CB
|24
|Inter
|Slovakia
|86
|90
|£47m
|£80k
|10k / 11k
|Marquinhos
|CB CDM
|25
|PSG
|Brazil
|86
|90
|£46m
|£108k
|12k / 13k
|Samuel Umtiti
|CB
|25
|Barcelona
|France
|86
|89
|£45m
|£189k
|26k / 22k
|Leonardo Bonucci
|CB
|32
|Piemonte Calcio
|Italy
|86
|86
|£26m
|£144k
|11k / 13k
|Mathias de Ligt
|CB
|19
|Piemonte Calcio
|Netherlands
|85
|93
|£45m
|£68k
|6.8k / 7k
|Clement Lenglet
|CB
|24
|Barcelona
|France
|85
|89
|£41m
|£158k
|73k / 50k
|Jose Maria Gimenez
|CB
|24
|Atletico Madrid
|Uruguay
|85
|89
|£41m
|£62k
|7.1k / 8.2k
|Niklas Sule
|CB
|23
|Bayern
|Germany
|85
|90
|£42m
|£104k
|7.7k / 8.6k
|Raphael Varane
|CB
|26
|Real Madrid
|France
|85
|90
|£41m
|£185k
|203k / 158k
|Kostas Manolas
|CB
|28
|Napoli
|Greece
|85
|86
|£34m
|£95k
|17k / 13k
