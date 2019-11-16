FIFA 20: Top 10 Centre Backs (CBs) to buy in Career Mode & Ultimate Team – Van Dijk, Koulibaly, Ramos & more

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles". Which centre back will you sign to make your defence unbeatable?

A reliable defence is the cornerstone of any great team and there are some top class centre backs available on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Centre backs are a key part of any formation as you cannot play without them. Making sure your defence is up to scratch is the first thing you should do on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

How to choose the best centre backs (CBs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

In this list we are only looking at the very best players with CB as their primary position. Therefore, the following players all have a minimum overall rating of 85.

We are not looking for players for the future, solely focusing on the very best FIFA 20 has to offer to give you instant success in Career Mode.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – POT 91)

Age: 27

Position: CB

Club: Liverpool

Country: Netherlands

Best Stats: 92 Strength, 92 Standing Tackle, 91 Defensive Awareness

Career Mode Value: £70 million (release clause £135 million)

Wage: £180,000 a week

FUT Price: 612k PS4 / 551k Xbox One

There is nothing Virgil van Dijk can’t do. The Liverpool

centre back is 6’4”, boasts 77 Pace and a massive 92 Strength rating which

contribute to him being the best defender on the game. He is a major factor in

Liverpool’s incredible unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Dutch international van Dijk will not come cheap on Career Mode or Ultimate Team so be prepared to crack open your war chest if you want him marshalling your defence.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Age: 28

Position: CB

Club: Napoli

Country: Senegal

Best Stats: 95 Strength, 91 Defensive Awareness, 90 Standing Tackle

Career Mode Value: £61 million (£108 million release clause)

Wage: £135,000 a week

FUT Price: 27k PS4 / 27k Xbox One

Napoli’s Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a

rock-solid player to have in the heart of your defence. Physically capable of

dealing with any striker, his Jumping (81) and Heading Accuracy (83) make him a

threat at the other end of the pitch too.

Koulibaly is a favourite for both Career Mode and FUT fans alike. He is the best Serie A centre back available on FIFA 20 whilst also having room to reach 91 overall this year on Career Mode.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 33

Position: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Best Stats: 93 Jumping, 92 Heading Accuracy, 90 Sliding Tackle

Career Mode Value: £28 million (£58 million release clause)

Wage: £270,000 a week

FUT Price: 117k PS4 / 100k Xbox One

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been one of the world’s

best defenders for over a decade. Heading into the twilight of his career,

Ramos has reached his potential on FIFA 20 Career Mode so is not a signing for

the future.

Ramos is a commanding figure at the back and has very good attributes across the board. His lowest stat (62 Long Shots) shows just how capable he is of playing almost anywhere on the pitch. Costing a whopping 100k on Ultimate Team, Ramos is a classy defender sure to improve your side.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 34

Position: CB

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Italy

Best Stats: 94 Defensive Awareness, 91 Standing Tackle, 91 Aggression

Career Mode Value: £22 million (£36 million release clause)

Wage: £194,000 a week

FUT Price: 27k PS4 / 28k Xbox One

A mainstay at the heart of his club and country’s defence

for well over ten years, Giorgio Chiellini is a legend of the game. A World Cup

winner in 2006, Chiellini also boasts eight Serie A titles in a decorated

career and will be missed when he decides to hang up his boots.

Chiellini is an accomplished defender and takes no prisoners in the tackle, his 91 Aggression accounts for that! For around 50k coins you can combine Chiellini and Koulibaly on FUT creating a brick wall in front of your goal.

Diego Godin (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 33

Position: CB

Club: Inter

Country: Uruguay

Best Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness, 90 Jumping, 89 Strength

Career Mode Value: £25 million (£43 million release clause)

Wage: £122,000 a week

FUT Price: 20k PS4 / 20k Xbox One

Another top-class CB from the Italian league, Diego Godin swapped La Liga for Serie A in the summer. Godin has helped his new side, Inter, start the season brilliantly as they find themselves just one point off the top spot.

The experienced Uruguayan is another CB that has reached his peak but if you want a reliable defender for just a season or two, he could be your man.

Gerard Pique (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 32

Position: CB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best Stats: 89 Defensive Awareness, 89 Interceptions, 88 Standing Tackle

Career Mode Value: £34 million (£70 million release clause)

Wage: £257,000 a week

FUT Price: 21k PS4 / 21k Xbox One

A key player in Spain’s international dominance, Gerard Pique has won it all. Pique is as composed as they come in defence and his constant presence at the back for Barcelona shows how highly he is regarded. At 32, Pique can sure up your defence for a season or two.

With just 56 Pace, Pique is best when playing alongside a

more athletic partner. However, Pique’s excellent passing ability (83 Short Passing,

81 Long Passing) make him an ideal defender for those who like to play out from

the back.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 25

Position: CB LB

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Best Stats: 89 Standing Tackle, 88 Sliding Tackle, 88 Defensive Awareness

Career Mode Value: £51 million (£98 million release clause)

Wage: £176k a week

FUT Price: 22k PS4 / 28k Xbox One

Aymeric Laporte is Man City’s standout defender and his injury has damaged Guardiola’s side considerably. The Frenchman is calm on the ball and reads the game brilliantly allowing his teammates to play with freedom in front of him.

A left-sided centre back with the potential to reach 90, Laporte is a must have signing for any top club on FIFA 20 Career Mode. Laporte will cost upwards of £60 million, but is much cheaper on FUT and you will be getting a defender with outstanding defensive stats (89 Standing Tackle, 88 Sliding Tackle).

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 30

Position: CB

Club: Spurs

Country: Belgium

Best Stats: 90 Standing Tackle, 90 Defensive Awareness, 88 Interceptions

Career Mode Value: £37 million (£68 million release clause)

Wage: £140k a week

FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17k Xbox One

Despite a difficult start to the season for Spurs, Toby

Alderweireld will find himself with many suitors should he wish to leave North

London. The Belgian centre back has proven to be a reliable defender during his

time in the Premier League and is certainly better than Spurs’ form suggests.

Not as physically strong (79 Strength) as others on this list, Alderweireld is an expert defender and is rarely caught out of position. He is reaching his twilight years but can be snapped up on a free if you move fast enough in January 2020 on Career Mode.

Mats Hummels (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 30

Position: CB

Club: Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness, 89 Standing Tackle, 89 Interceptions

Career Mode Value: £37 million (£61 million release clause)

Wage: £117k a week

FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17k Xbox One

Having made the move back to Dortmund from Bayern, Mats Hummels is a rock in the heart of defence. Hummels is vastly experienced at the highest level having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Hummels’ 46 Acceleration is a concern against fast counter-attacking teams on FUT. However, the German can move forward and shield the back four effectively in Career Mode, utilising his range of passing (85 Long Passing).

Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 32

Position: CB

Club: Spurs

Country: Belgium

Best Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness, 89 Interceptions, 88 Sliding Tackle

Career Mode Value: £29 million (£54 million release clause)

Wage: £140k a week

FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17k Xbox One

Jan Vertonghen has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League for some time and has a brilliant understanding with his international teammate Alderweireld, helping Spurs establish themselves among the top clubs in England.

Like Alderweireld, Vertonghen’s contract is up in the summer of 2020 making him available on the cheap. He won’t improve on his 87 OVR, however his tackling and tactician traits should be enough to convince you to bring him to your club.

All Centre Backs above 85 on FIFA 20

Player Pos Age Club Country OVR POT Value Wage FUT Virgil van Dijk CB 27 Liverpool Netherlands 90 91 £70m £180k 612k / 551k Kalidou Koulibaly CB 28 Napoli Senegal 89 91 £61m £135k 27k / 27k Sergio Ramos CB 33 Real Madrid Spain 89 89 £29m £270k 117k / 100k Giorgio Cheillini CB 34 Piemonte Calcio Italy 89 89 £22m £194k 27k / 28k Diego Godin CB 33 Inter Uruguay 88 88 £25m £122k 20k / 20k Gerard Pique CB 32 Barcelona Spain 88 88 £34m £257k 21k / 21k Aymeric Laporte CB LB 25 Man City France 87 90 £51m £176k 22k / 28k Toby Alderweireld CB 30 Spurs Belgium 87 87 £37m £140k 15k / 17k Mats Hummels CB 30 Dortmund Germany 87 87 £37m £117k 15k / 17k Jan Vertonghen CB 32 Spurs Belgium 87 87 £29m £140k 15k / 17k Thiago Silva CB 34 PSG Brazil 87 87 £17m £122k 14k / 17k Milan Skriniar CB 24 Inter Slovakia 86 90 £47m £80k 10k / 11k Marquinhos CB CDM 25 PSG Brazil 86 90 £46m £108k 12k / 13k Samuel Umtiti CB 25 Barcelona France 86 89 £45m £189k 26k / 22k Leonardo Bonucci CB 32 Piemonte Calcio Italy 86 86 £26m £144k 11k / 13k Mathias de Ligt CB 19 Piemonte Calcio Netherlands 85 93 £45m £68k 6.8k / 7k Clement Lenglet CB 24 Barcelona France 85 89 £41m £158k 73k / 50k Jose Maria Gimenez CB 24 Atletico Madrid Uruguay 85 89 £41m £62k 7.1k / 8.2k Niklas Sule CB 23 Bayern Germany 85 90 £42m £104k 7.7k / 8.6k Raphael Varane CB 26 Real Madrid France 85 90 £41m £185k 203k / 158k Kostas Manolas CB 28 Napoli Greece 85 86 £34m £95k 17k / 13k

