FIFA 20 Career Mode: Who wins the Ballon d’Or for the next 15 seasons?!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d’Or award for the past 12 years with only Luka Modric breaking the mould.

Who will dominate in the years to come?

Streamer BCHDGaming simmed through FIFA 20 Career Mode one season at a time to discover which player had picked up the Player of the Year award (conveniently the same shape as the Ballon d'Or).

We look at who FIFA 20 Career Mode thinks will be on top of the world for each of the next 15 seasons.

2019: Lionel Messi (OVR 94)

The status quo returned as Argentine ace Lionel Messi took back the Ballon d’Or earning his sixth title and his first since 2015.

An overall of 94 shows Messi to still be at the top of his game and FIFA 20 reckons he will claim the title in 2019.

2020: Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

An overall of 93 shows a slight decline although Messi is still the greatest player on the game in 2020.

With his Barcelona contract expiring in the summer, this is the last Player of the Year prize the little magician will take home.

2021: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 93)

Staying at PSG, French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe claims his first of many Ballon d’Or awards in 2021 with a massive overall of 93.

Whether he stays in France remains to be seen in the real world, however FIFA 20 expects him to stay throughout his career. An interesting aspect is one of the contenders, a 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski, has moved to Real Marid.

2022: Bernardo Silva (OVR 90)

You can’t keep the Ballon d’Or out of Portugal for long! In the year that Cristiano Ronaldo’s career came to an end, Bernardo Silva claimed his first title still plying his trade for the blue half of Manchester.

With David Silva long gone and Kevin De Bruyne on the decline, it looks like Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are the two star men for Pep Guardiola's City.

2023: Bernardo Silva (OVR 90)

Man City wizard Bernardo Silva took the award home again in 2023 as Man City had a period of dominance which included nominations for Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah.

The pair can't seem to break the stronghold of Silva and Mbappe, despite at least one of the Premier League winners being nominated each season.

2024: Joao Felix (OVR 93)

An interesting shortlist in 2024 with 31-year-old Mauro Icardi playing for Wolfsburg, Joao Felix, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe all nominated.

Portuguese star Joao Felix becomes the second player from the country to win the Balon D’or since Ronaldo. Felix's rating has climbed from 80 to 93 in the space of five years, which appears to make him the highest rated player on the game.

2025: Raheem Sterling (OVR 90)

The first English winner of the Balon D’or since Michael Owen, Raheem Sterling now aged 31 and rated 90 overall beat City teammates Bernardo Silva and yes, HARRY KANE to the award.

Keep an eye out on your Career Mode for fellow nominee Takefusa Kubo. The Real Madrid man starts at a 70 overall but can reach a potential of 87.

2026: Raheem Sterling (OVR 89)

A now 32-year-old Sterling is on the decline but still picks up his second award in 2026, once again beating Kane as well as Mbappe and Felix in an All-Star nominee list.

It looks as if Harry Kane's move to Man City has come too late, with the striker now aged 33.

2027: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 95)

Mbappe finally claimed the second of his Player of the Year titles six years after his first. Now 28 and still scoring goals for PSG, the French superstar is about to embark on a string of individual awards placing him among the greatest to have ever played the game.

We have a new nominee on the cards as well, with another Real Madrid wonderkid Rodrygo joining the fray.

2028: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 95)

Nominated alongside Vinicius Jr, Tottenham signing Lautaro Martinez and new Chelsea man Gabriel Jesus, Mbappe was awarded his third Ballon d'Or in 2028.

It seems that Tottenham's move for Martinez paid off, with Harry Kane now out of the picture, and the former Inter Milan starlet banging in the goals aged 31.

2029: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 95)

A hat-trick of Ballon d'Or awards and his fourth in total, Mbappe is left just one award away from Ronaldo's haul of five.

Still some way behind Messi's total of seven, can Mbappe reach that tally by the end of FIFA Career Mode?

2030: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 95)

Matching Ronaldo, Mbappe wins five Balon Do'r awards in FIFA 20 Career Mode. EA predict the Frenchman will rule the roost in his golden years, but this is also the first year that generated players are nominated for the award.

The four nominees read: Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford (of Piemonte Calcio), Alan Stachowiak (Bayer Leverkusen) and Matias Zaldivia (Manchester City).

2031: Vasco Andre Malheiro de Sa (OVR 94)

Monaco's Vasco Andre Malheiro de Sa becomes the first generated player to win the award and rated 94 overall it is easy to see why! This title also makes it the fifth year in a row that the French league takes the trophy home, a period of dominance from the French clubs, perhaps?

He beats off competition from Mbappe, Stachowiak and Chelsea generated player Castro-Montes.

2032: Vinicius Jr (OVR 91)

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr claims his first award at long last at the tender age of 32. Still dazzling the crowd at Real Madrid, the Brazilian's overall stands at 91 and is a likely candidate for Ballon D'or awards for years to come in real life.

Rodrygo & Joao Felix are still in the frame, as well as mythical generated man Cools of Wolfsburg.

2033: Vasco Andre Malheiro de Sa (OVR 94)

Malheiro de Sa claimed his second award in the final year the award is given. FIFA 20 Career Mode ends in the summer of 2034 and regenerated player Malheiro de Sa finishes the game with 94 overall and the coveted prize.

The other final nominees are Real Madrid pairing Vinicius Jr & Rodrygo, as well as Bayer Leverkusen Stachowiak.

The complete story

BHCD Gaming takes you through every single Ballon d'Or winner and nominee on his FIFA 20 Career Mode.

