FIFA 20 Future Stars FIRST BATCH REVEALED – Rodrygo, Toanli, Joao Felix & more

The first set of the amazing Future Stars cards are now out!

Future Stars features exciting young prospects, giving them massively boosted cards to reflect their potential future ratings.

There will be 40 items in this year promotion – keep reading for the first release made up of 14 Future Stars!

Joao Felix (OVR 80 – FS 92)

After his big transfer to Atletico, the 20-year-old has been very much in the spotlight and could be one of the best forwards in years to come.

This will be Felix’s first boosted FIFA 20 card and he certainly deserves it!

Rodrygo (OVR 76 – FS 91)

After a £40m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo has broken into the Madrid first-team brilliantly on the right-hand side.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Premier League Ratings Refresh Predictions

Rodrygo already has four goals in four Champions League appearances, so he’s definitely on the right track to reach his Future Star potential!

Sandro Tonali (OVR 75 – FS 91)

With transfer rumours floating around from big clubs, Tonali’s massive potential is clear to see and so he is deserving of his 91 FS rating.

His nationality and hairstyle have often had him likened to Andrea Pirlo – not a bad footballer to be associated with…

Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 – FS 90)

The Man United starlet is a majorly popular inclusion, thanks to his 5-star weak foot and potential skill move upgrade – this is set to be a great FUT card!

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

With four Premier League goals for Man United this season, Greenwood has been in impressive form at just 18-years-old.

Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 68 – FS 90)

The young Arsenal Brazilian has been one of the Gunners’ most exciting players this season and has established himself as a Future Star.

Most recently, the Brazilian scored a wonder goal against rivals Chelsea, picking the ball up 70 yards from the Chelsea net!

Nicolas Dominguez (OVR 75 – FS 89)

Nicolas Dominguez was on loan to Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield for the first half of the season – with five goals and an assist in 13 appearances, it’s not hard to understand why he’s rated so highly at 21 years old.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

Now he’s back at Bologna, many football fans are excited to see how he performs in the Serie A!

Ozan Kabak (OVR 74 – FS 88)

The Turkish centre back moved up a Bundesliga division back in 2019, switching Stuttgart for Schalke.

He’s massively impressed at Schalke and even contributed three goals and an assist! Good going for a centre half!

Mason Mount (OVR 75 – FS 88)

With Chelsea’s transfer ban over the last summer window, Mason Mount has been integral to the London side’s season.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Premier League January POTM Nominations

At just 21 years old, Mount has already scored five goals and assisted another three in the Premier League this season!

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80 – FS 87)

For a 23-year-old, Moussa Dembele has already been around a fair bit! He kicked off his senior career at Fulham, before moving to Celtic and then Lyon.

He’s certainly seemed to have settled in at Lyon, scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals this season alone!

Boubacar Kamara (OVR 75 – FS 87)

Boubacar Kamara is a product of the Marseille youth system and has been on flying form this season.

READ MORE: Gamers have worked out the best formation in FIFA 20

If you were wondering who would follow the likes of Varane in the France national squad, wonder no more!

Lisandro Martinez (OVR 77 – FS 86)

Lisandro Martinez is more typically known as a centre back, but he has found some fantastic form playing in the defensive midfield for Ajax this season.

The Argentinian has even managed to grab himself two goals!

Max Aarons (OVR 72 – FS 85)

Unfortunately, newly-promoted Norwich have found it tough to adapt to the Premier League level of football.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Transfers and Rumours – Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes & more

However, a highlight in their 2019/20 campaign has been the breakout talent of 20-year-old Max Aarons – keep an eye on this chap, Southgate!

Moussa Diaby (OVR 74 – FS 85)

Moussa Diaby moved to Leverkusen from PSG last summer for a fee of £10.8 million! A huge fee for a 20-year-old.

The Frenchman has a goal and two assists in the Bundesliga so far, so watch this space.

Emerson (OVR 71 – FS 85)

No, the Chelsea fullback hasn’t moved to Real Betis. In actual fact, Betis’ Emerson embodies the modern fullback.

Three goals and five assists from the right back position, it’s not hard to understand why the 21-year-old is so highly rated!

Moise Kean SBC (OVR 76 – FS 87)

Moise Kean made the move from Juventus to Everton back in 2019 and has seen a considerable amount of Premier League action since!

His Future Stars SBC dropped this evening and will be available until Monday 3rd February 6pm. Head here for a full analysis of his SBC and FS card review.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

To find out more about the Future Stars promo, including SBCs, Objectives and more, head here.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Future Stars Live Event