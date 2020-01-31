BREAKING* FIFA 20 Premier League POTM January: Seven man shortlist announced – Aguero, Alisson, Doucoure & more

The first month of the new decade is drawing to a close and as a result, we’re one month closer to the business end of the Premier League season.

January saw Liverpool extend their seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the table to a whopping 19 points.

Things have begun to heat up at the bottom of the table, with Norwich, Watford and Bournemouth currently sitting in the bottom three.

After four rounds of tantalising football, EA has announced their seven-man shortlist for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month award for January.

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City won three of their four fixtures in the month of January but with Liverpool flying, they fell further behind the runaway leaders.

Sergio Aguero is back amongst the goals though – a hat-trick at Aston Villa and two goals in the draw with Palace make him a front runner for the award.

Alisson

Given their impeccable form, it’s no surprise to see Liverpool stars in the running each month and January is no different.

Alisson kept four clean sheets from five games in the month as his side picked up 15 points from a possible 15. A contender for sure.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

The arrival of Nigel Pearson has done wonders for Watford, who despite looking in real trouble before his tenure began, have put themselves in a good position to regain their Premier League status.

Doucoure put in some impressive displays in January, scoring twice as the Hornets picked up seven points from a possible 12.

Jack Grealish

He’s Villa through and through and he’s certainly showing that with his performances for Villa in recent weeks.

Jack Grealish has put his boyhood club on his back, putting in a number of MOTM performances in January and pitching in with a couple of big goals – including a stunner against Brighton.

Jordan Henderson

There have been some legendary captains at Liverpool over the years but few would have predicted Jordan Henderson would have been a name joining that list.

However, that is exactly where he’s heading, putting in some huge displays for his club in recent weeks, even pitching in with a rare goal in the huge win at Wolves last week.

Ayoze Perez

Leicester City have had a mixed month, with surprise defeats to Southampton and Burnley seeing the Foxes drop to third in the table.

However, Spaniard Ayoze Perez had a good month on a personal level, grabbing three goals.

Jack Stephens

Southampton have been one of the surprise packages in the league in the last few weeks, picking up some huge wins against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

One of the key contributors in that run was Jack Stevens, pitching in with two clean sheets and two assists.

Vote Now Open

There it is, your seven-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of January 2020, but who gets your vote?

Head here to vote.

