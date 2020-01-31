BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars ANNOUNCED – Joao Felix, Rodrygo, Martinelli & more

FUTURE STARS TEAM ONE IS NOW LIVE!

This special line of cards revolves around young talents, giving them massive ratings boosts to match their incredible potentials.

There will be 40 items in this year promotion – keep reading for the first release made up of 14 Future Stars!

The Full Future Stars Lineup

YOUNG GUNS: The potential talent amongst this group of players is off the charts!

This year’s Future stars features plenty of Premier League talent, including Mason Greenwood (OVR 90), Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 90), Mason Mount (OVR 88) and Max Aarons (OVR 85).

Unsurprisingly, Atletico wonderkid Joao Felix is the star feature with an incredible 92 overall rating, consisting of 92 dribbling and 92 shooting!

How to get the Future Stars cards

Future Stars cards reflect the high potential ratings of a load of young talents and hence they are very sought after.

… will be released in packs for a limited time.

Throughout the event, we expect more Future Stars to be made available through SBCs and Objectives.

Last year, the final Future star was decided by a public vote in a special Player Pick – so we can hope for the same again this year.

What are Future Stars?

This event revolves around potential ‘Future Stars’ and exciting prospects in world football.

This brings the possibility for a whole host of exciting new players to burst into the FUT scene with massive boosts, reflective of each player’s potential future quality.

STAR FEATURE: Atletico’s wonderkid is the highest rated Future Star

Future Stars will feature players under the age of 23 that aren’t yet established as a star in world football, meaning someone like Kylian Mbappe won’t be included, but someone like Daniel James might.

This is a significant promotion as the cards released receive massive boosts compared to their base items, meaning the opportunity for some fantastic new meta cards to be released.

