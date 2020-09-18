V10 R-League: Bringing iconic venues back to racing

The V10 R-League has been a huge success, with its opening two rounds being very exciting contests.

The third round of the season takes us to the world-famous Nordschleife, one of the most challenging circuits on the planet.

Because of safety and logistical reasons, some racing series are unable to add the Nordschleife to their calendars. This isn't an issue for the V10 R-League though and shows a real advantage that sim racing has over physical racing.

Racing, Redefined

The V10 R-league's moto sums up it and sim racing perfectly. This is racing that we all love, but redefined and fine-tuned to perfection.

WHEEL-TO-WHEEL ALL THE WAY: The R-League has shown us what's possible in sim racing

Because of safety limitations, some of racing's best and most challenging circuits haven't been featured on the most high-profile calendars since the 1970s.

This isn't a problem for sim racing though, as drivers can compete from a studio or even the comfort of their own homes.

Round 3 of the V10 R-League shows this perfectly, where else would you see short head-to-head and relay contests between eight of the most high-profile teams in racing?

Nordschleife is what the fans want

Let's talk about the Nordschleife as well. The Green Hell (as it's often referred to) is situated deep in the Eifel forest of Germany. It's a beautiful setting, but one that you won't be able to admire if you're racing through it.

WORLDWIDE: The V10 R-League can go to any circuit in the world

At over 20 km (12.4 miles) in length and with over 70 corners, this is an onslaught like you've never experienced.

The Nurburgring has claimed many lives over the years because of its incredible challenge, it cannot be underestimated.

The weather can play a role too, as one side of the circuit can be bone dry, while the other is flooding with rainwater. Racing around here in open-wheeled cars simply isn't possible in today's world.

In the sim racing world though, anything is possible!

With how close the competition has been this season, we can't wait to see cars going side-by-side into corners like the Karussell.

Don't forget about the car!

You can't go racing without a good car and the GRS V10R '20 is something special. Those that have been watching the televised coverage of the V10 R-League will know the effort that's gone into making this car.

THE BEAST: The GRS V10R '20 is absolutely rapid

Most physical series are going towards more economical and environmentally friendly engines, but the V10 in this car doesn't have those limitations.

The V10 you hear screaming around the tracks produces around 900 bhp. This allows for neck-breaking acceleration and a top speed of over 220 mph (354 kph).

The aerodynamics and chassis are nothing to be sniffed at either, they allow these cars to be faster than anything we see in the real world.

There's just something magical about the sound of a normally aspirated engine with eight or more cylinders. It's a sound that's so raw and pure, petrolheads love it.

For reference as well, the lap record of the Nordschleife is 6 minutes and 25 seconds. Expect that to be obliterated next week!

How to watch

The next round of the season will be held at the mighty Nordschleife on 21 September at 7pm BST.

The entire Season 1 of V10 R-League will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Those in the US can watch on ESPN3, while in the Middle East it will be available on STARZPLAY Arabia.

