Wuthering Waves 1.1 Banner Leaked: Huanglong cycle banner schedule

Excitement for Wuthering Waves' future character banners is surging as launch day rapidly approaches. Not only will the much-anticipated Jiyan and Yinlin receive their debut banners in 1.0, but credible leaks also hint at who might grace the banners in the upcoming 1.1 update and beyond.

With over 30 million pre-registrations, anticipation for Wuthering Waves' limited-time character banners has reached a fever pitch. This stunning gacha game boasts a vast open world brimming with puzzles and treasures, a robust combat system, unique traversal mechanics, and a diverse cast of highly sought-after Resonators, setting it apart from the competition.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Banner Leaked

It is very likely that Jinhsi, a revered magistrate of Jinzhou, will receive her debut banner in 1.1, following hot on the heels of Jiyan and Yinlin in 1.0. This speculation is further fueled by her recent drip marketing reveal on Wuthering Waves' official X page.

Making a number of brief appearances in pre-launch trailers and promotional art, Jinhsi has captivated players with her ethereal white-themed design and elegant demeanor.

Credit: Kuro Games

While the identity of the limited-time character for 1.1 Phase 2 remains under wraps, the community eagerly anticipates the arrival of Scar. A member of the Fractsidus, Scar embodies their radical belief: to achieve the next stage of human evolution, individuals must absorb the Tacet Discords and endure a transformative struggle.

Wuthering Waves 1.X Banner Schedule

Based on credible leaks and drip marketing reveals, here's a potential banner schedule for the upcoming updates in Wuthering Waves' Huanglong cycle.

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Banners

Release date: May 22, 2024

Phase 1: 5-star Jiyan: Aero / Broadblade 4-star Danjin: Havoc / Sword Chixia: Fusion / Pistols Mortefi: Fusion / Pistols

Phase 2: 5-star Yinlin: Electro / Rectifier



Wuthering Waves 1.1 Banners

Release date: To be updated...

Phase 1/Phase 2: 5-stars Jinhsi Scar



Wuthering Waves 1.2 Banners

Release date: To be updated...

Phase 1/Phase 2: 5-stars Camellya: Havoc / Sword Phrolova A member of the Fractsidus, like Scar



Credit: Kuro Games

That’s everything we know so far about the next Wuthering Waves banners! It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be updating this article when new information emerges, so stay tuned for all the latest updates on these highly anticipated Wuthering Waves banners of 2024.

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, events, map expansions, game modes, new bosses, and more.

Head over to Wuthering Waves' official website to pre-register and claim a treasure trove of rewards! The game has reached all its pre-registration milestones, so you'll score valuable in-game goodies like Shell Credit and Lustrous Tides.