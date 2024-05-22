Wuthering Waves Codes & How to Redeem Them

Everyone loves freebies, and to get some, players will need these Wuthering Waves codes! Like many gacha games, Wuthering Waves thrives on its in-game economy, where valuable resources like Astrite, Resonance Potions, Energy Cores, and Shell Credits are the lifeblood of strengthening your characters.

As Wuthering Waves' release inches closer, players can expect Kuro Games to gift these precious materials periodically through redemption codes. These codes are often released to celebrate in-game milestones or events like version livestreams. However, they can expire without prior notice, so be sure to snag them as soon as possible!

All Wuthering Waves Codes (May 2024)

Here are all the current working and available codes in Wuthering Waves as of May 2024:

WUTHERINGWAVESGIFT

WUTHERINGGIFT

WUTHERING2024

The exact expiration date for these codes is unknown, but they'll likely be active until at least the 1.0 update, which will end in about 6 weeks. It's also unclear if you can redeem these codes multiple times. We'll keep an eye out for official information and update this section as soon as we know more!

Credit: Kuro Games

How to Redeem Codes in Wuthering Waves

To redeem codes in Wuthering Waves, players need to be at Union Level 2. Level up quickly by exploring the world, solving puzzles, opening chests, and embarking on quests.

According to credible information, players will get the chance to redeem these codes in-game. Once the game launches, look for a "Redemption Code" option in your setting's "Other" tab. Simply copy and paste the code there to claim your rewards!

There should also be an option to redeem codes on an official Wuthering Waves code redemption website. Here, players will need to log in to their Kuro Games account, provide details like username and server, and then paste the code.

After redeeming a code, players will most likely receive the free items through in-game mail. Just click "Claim" on the mail holding the rewards to collect them!

It's important to remember that most redemption codes can only be used once per account. Players will need a new account and playthrough to reuse a code.

We will update this guide with more code-related information when Wuthering Waves releases very soon!

Credit: Kuro Games

If you're eagerly counting down the days until Wuthering Waves' global release, be sure to check out our release date countdown here to find out when the game releases in your time zone. Want to avoid the dreaded load times on launch day? Follow our guide on preloading Wuthering Waves on all platforms here!

Interested in learning more about the game? Dive into our Wuthering Waves 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, events, story quests, and more. If you're curious to know who's occupying the first couple of limited-time banners, take a look at our Wuthering Waves' current and next banners here.

Craving a glimpse beyond the current and next banners? This 1.X cycle banner order leaks piece has got you covered, where we detail the hottest rumors about the upcoming Resonators in Versions 1.1 and beyond!