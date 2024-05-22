How to Earn Astrite Fast in Wuthering Waves

Astrite is the top sought-after item in Wuthering Waves, serving as the game’s premium currency used to obtain its most coveted characters and weapons. As with all gacha games, collecting Astrite can be a challenging feat for free-to-play (F2P) players.

While Kuro Games offers a minimum of 1,800 Astrite monthly through daily missions, that's a drop in the bucket compared to reaching even the soft pity on a banner. So, what are the ways to quickly earn more Astrite? Let’s find out!

What is Astrite in Wuthering Waves?

In Wuthering Waves, the main avenue for obtaining powerful characters and weapons is through spending Astrite, the game's premium currency. Convenes, as banners are called here, require 160 Astrite for a single pull.

Wuthering Waves offers three types of gacha tickets craftable with Astrite:

Radiant Tide: Used for pulls on the limited character banner

Used for pulls on the limited character banner Forging Tide: Used for pulls on the limited weapon banner

Used for pulls on the limited weapon banner Lustrous Tide: Used for pulls on the standard banner, which features both characters and weapons

How to Get Astrite in Wuthering Waves

Aside from purchasing Astrite outright, Wuthering Waves offers a variety of ways to earn Astrite for free-to-play players. Completing daily commissions, exploring the open world, opening chests, solving puzzles, and unlocking achievements all reward Astrite.

Credit: Kuro Games

Here's a breakdown of how you can kickstart your Astrite savings:

Launch Rewards

Get ready for a wave of rewards in celebration of Wuthering Waves’ release! Simply logging in grants a total of 200 Astrite and 20 standard banner pulls (Lustrous Tide) if you pre-registered.

Kuro Games is also showering players with additional pulls, Lustrous Tide x10 and Radiant Tide x10, on May 24 and May 25, respectively. These rewards should show up in your in-game mail.

Complete Daily Missions

Don't underestimate the power of daily commissions! Completing these daily tasks in Wuthering Waves grants a steady stream of 60 Astrite a day. By diligently logging in and completing these missions, you can amass a stockpile of 1,800 Astrite each month. That's a hefty sum to invest in your dream Resonator.

Embark on Quests

Embark on Wuthering Waves' captivating Main Quest storyline for a double dose of rewards — not only will you learn more about the game's intriguing lore, but you'll also be handsomely rewarded with Astrite for each completed quest. Don't neglect side quests or Companion Quests either! They often shed light on Resonators' backstories and offer another reliable source of Astrite.

Participate in Events

Wuthering Waves throws exciting events your way with every update, starting from Version 1.0! These events are designed to be beginner-friendly and reward you with Astrite for simply participating, which is a fantastic way to earn precious Astrite while learning the ropes of the game.

Test out two new characters in the character trials and earn an extra 40 Astrite each.

There will also be a permanent event called the Awakening Journey, which grants rewards based on your account level (Union Level). Reach specific milestones (levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45) to claim a total of 1,600 Astrite and 40 standard banner pulls.

Based on closed beta testing, there might be a future event where sharing the game grants you 100 Astrite. Keep an eye out for official announcements!

Exploring the World

As you explore the vast world of Wuthering Waves, you'll come across various chests and puzzles. These hold valuable in-game resources, including Astrite. The community has already discovered over 800 such treasures, potentially granting you around 5,500 Astrite! Uncovering the entire map also earns you 550 Astrite from the Pioneer Association.

You might find Wood Grain Fragments hidden within chests. Exchange 6 of these fragments at Jinzhou City’s main vendor for 5 standard banner pulls.

Wuthering Waves also boasts 211 achievements to unlock. Completing them all offers a hefty bonus of around 1,800 Astrite.

Leveling Up Data Bank

Your Data Bank isn't just for Echo hunting — it's also a source of Astrite! Leveling it up by collecting and upgrading Echoes grants valuable rewards, including a whopping 920 Astrite upon reaching level 20.

Challenge Tower of Adversity and Depth of the Illusive Realm

For seasoned players seeking a test of skill, Wuthering Waves offers challenging endgame content with bountiful Astrite rewards.

Similar to Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, the Tower of Adversity throws waves of enemies your way with time limits. Clearing the Tower grants a massive 3,350 Astrite.

On the other hand, the Depth of the Illusive Realm, very similar to Honkai: Star Rail's Simulated Universe, offers a unique challenge with seasonal rewards. Completing all levels and achievements in Season 1 awards 585 Astrite.

Swiping!

Of course, there is also the option of purchasing Astrite with real-world money! If you're looking for a consistent source of Astrite, consider purchasing the Lunite Pass. Similar to Genshin Impact's Welkin Moon Blessing, this pass provides a daily stream of 90 Astrite for 30 days upon purchase.

If you’re more interested in purchasing Astrite outright, the in-game store also offers Astrite packs for direct purchase. These bundles often come at discounted prices, especially for larger quantities.

That concludes our guide on how to farm for the coveted Astrite in Wuthering Waves!

Credit: Kuro Games

Looking for freebies? Redeem the latest Wuthering Waves codes to snag some precious Astrite or Lunite for free.

If you're interested in more Wuthering Waves-flavored content, dive into our Wuthering Waves 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, events, story quests, and more. Curious to know who's occupying the first couple of limited-time banners? Take a look at our Wuthering Waves' current and next banners here.

For a glimpse beyond the current and next banners, this 1.X cycle banner order leaks piece has got you covered, where we detail the hottest rumors about the upcoming Resonators in Versions 1.1 and beyond!